The Pac-12 started with five teams ranked in the preseason AP Poll. That was tied for first, joining the SEC and the Big Ten. Now, 10 weeks later, only Oregon remains ranked. The SEC and the Big Ten have a combined 11 teams still ranked in the AP Poll. The Pac-12, however, are down to one ranked team for the third week in a row. Last year only two teams from the Pac ended their seasons with a bowl game, partially due to COVID-19 implications. This year trends in the same direction, only there are far fewer excuses.

EUGENE, OR ・ 14 DAYS AGO