Police: Man attacked, choked woman in car

Daniels

Wilson police have arrested an Elm City man accused of choking a woman during a domestic dispute.

Shiquan Montrell Daniels, 26, faces one count each of felony assault by strangulation and communicating threats, according to Wilson Police Department spokesman Sgt. Eric Kearney.

Police were called to a domestic disturbance in the 1000 block of Tarboro Street Southwest around 1:30 p.m. Friday, Kearney said in a Monday news release.

Officers investigated the case and determined Daniels had assaulted and choked a 22-year-old woman in a car, Kearney said.

The Wilson Times generally doesn’t name victims of domestic violence and sexual assault unless they choose to share their stories publicly.

Wilson County EMS technicians treated the woman at the scene and released her with minor injuries, according to police.

Daniels was booked into the Wilson County Detention Center.

“No bond was given due to domestic-related assault at that time,” Kearney said in the release.

Daniels is scheduled to appear in Wilson County District Court on Nov. 29.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.