Missing woman in Iberia Parish found safe
UPDATE: Iberia deputies say the missing 81-year-old woman has been found safe.
Nettie Savoie has returned home with her family, they say.
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers
Comments / 0