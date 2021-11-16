ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iberia Parish, LA

Missing woman in Iberia Parish found safe

By KATC News
 3 days ago
UPDATE: Iberia deputies say the missing 81-year-old woman has been found safe.

Nettie Savoie has returned home with her family, they say.

Iberia Parish, LA
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

