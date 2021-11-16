ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Biden meets virtually with His Excellency Xi Jinping

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material...

video.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

In Biden-Xi meeting, China dangles a big carrot in front of U.S. business

This is the web version of Eastworld, Fortune's newsletter focused on business and technology in Asia. Subscribe here to get future editions in your inbox. Maybe the best way to describe Monday's virtual meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping is with a version of Oscar Wilde's old quip about talking dogs: the remarkable thing isn't so much what they said but that they spoke at all.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
AFP

Key takeaways from the Xi-Biden summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping and US counterpart Joe Biden held a virtual summit Tuesday, aiming to stabilise ties as tensions soar over Taiwan, human rights, and political and economic competition. "We do not approve of interfering in other countries' internal affairs through human rights issues," said Xi. - Competition not conflict - The theme threading through the talks was the need to avoid competition spilling into conflict.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Week

Biden and Xi discuss cooperation, 'straightforward competition' during virtual meeting

President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping met virtually on Monday night, their talk coming at a critical time for both countries. The video conference lasted nearly four hours, and was their most significant discussion since Biden took office in January. Reporters were briefly allowed in the White House's Roosevelt Room at the start of the meeting, when Biden told Xi that it "seems to be our responsibility — as leaders of China and the United States — to ensure that the competition between our countries does not veer into conflict, whether intended or unintended."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Faq#His Excellency#Fox News Network#Llc
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Biden expected to hold virtual summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday

President Joe Biden's highly anticipated virtual summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to take place on Monday, people familiar with the matter say. The talks come amid heightened tensions over Taiwan, trade and human rights. At the same time, the US and China unveiled a surprise pact this week on climate, underscoring some areas of cooperation.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
FOXBusiness

Biden and Xi Jinping set modest expectations for Monday meeting

President Biden’s China policy, a mix of confrontation and cooperation, will face a stress test when he meets virtually Monday evening with President Xi Jinping, as the leaders attempt to build on signs of easing hostility. The bilateral conversation will be their third since Mr. Biden took office in January...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
kdal610.com

Analysis-Hours of talk, but little change after Biden-Xi virtual meeting

WASHINGTON/BEIJING (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping just completed their longest exchange as world leaders – but three and a half hours of talks appear to have done little, if anything, to narrow divergent positions between the superpowers. China’s state media described the meeting as...
U.S. POLITICS
WSAV News 3

Xi-Biden talks raise hope for better ties but strains remain

BEIJING (AP) — China on Tuesday welcomed a virtual meeting between President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden as raising hopes for better relations, while the U.S. was more muted on the talks as the world’s two biggest powers sought to ratchet down more than a year of tensions. The leaders appeared to put […]
U.S. POLITICS
NBC News

Biden and Xi agree to look at possible arms control talks

U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping agreed at a virtual meeting to look into the possibility of arms control talks, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday. Biden and Xi agreed to "look to begin to carry forward discussion on strategic stability," Sullivan said in...
FOREIGN POLICY
POLITICO

Over 30 lawmakers question Biden’s legal reasoning for strikes

FIRST IN NATSEC DAILY — More than 30 lawmakers — from both parties — today will send a letter to President JOE BIDEN questioning the administration’s legal rationale for bypassing Congress before launching a military strike. “We are deeply troubled by your administration’s dangerous claim that Article II of the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Fentanyl seizures skyrocket at border under Joe Biden

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy