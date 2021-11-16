Biden meets virtually with His Excellency Xi Jinping

President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping met virtually on Monday night, their talk coming at a critical time for both countries. The video conference lasted nearly four hours, and was their most significant discussion since Biden took office in January. Reporters were briefly allowed in the White House's Roosevelt Room at the start of the meeting, when Biden told Xi that it "seems to be our responsibility — as leaders of China and the United States — to ensure that the competition between our countries does not veer into conflict, whether intended or unintended."

