Biden meets virtually with His Excellency Xi Jinping

This is the web version of Eastworld, Fortune's newsletter focused on business and technology in Asia. Subscribe here to get future editions in your inbox. Maybe the best way to describe Monday's virtual meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping is with a version of Oscar Wilde's old quip about talking dogs: the remarkable thing isn't so much what they said but that they spoke at all.
During a virtual meeting on Tuesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping urged his US counterpart Joe Biden that China and the US should respect each other, coexist peacefully, and promote win-win cooperation. During his speech at the summit, Xi emphasised the importance of building a strong and stable China-US relationship, and...
The White House on Tuesday insisted that President Biden is not an “old friend” of Chinese President Xi Jinping — despite Xi saying so at a virtual summit Monday in what’s being seen as an opening dig to undermine Biden. Biden has denied in the past that he’s a friend...
Chinese President Xi Jinping and US counterpart Joe Biden held a virtual summit Tuesday, aiming to stabilise ties as tensions soar over Taiwan, human rights, and political and economic competition. "We do not approve of interfering in other countries' internal affairs through human rights issues," said Xi.
- Competition not conflict -
The theme threading through the talks was the need to avoid competition spilling into conflict.
President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping met virtually on Monday night, their talk coming at a critical time for both countries. The video conference lasted nearly four hours, and was their most significant discussion since Biden took office in January. Reporters were briefly allowed in the White House's Roosevelt Room at the start of the meeting, when Biden told Xi that it "seems to be our responsibility — as leaders of China and the United States — to ensure that the competition between our countries does not veer into conflict, whether intended or unintended."
(CNN) — President Joe Biden made clear Tuesday evening he was not encouraging Taiwan's "independence" after using the word an hour earlier to describe the progress he made during a discussion of the island with his Chinese counterpart Monday evening. "I said that they have to decide -- Taiwan, not...
President Joe Biden's highly anticipated virtual summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to take place on Monday, people familiar with the matter say. The talks come amid heightened tensions over Taiwan, trade and human rights. At the same time, the US and China unveiled a surprise pact this week on climate, underscoring some areas of cooperation.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Biden opens virtual meeting with China’s Xi Jinping, saying goal is to ensure competition ‘does not veer into conflict’. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
President Biden’s China policy, a mix of confrontation and cooperation, will face a stress test when he meets virtually Monday evening with President Xi Jinping, as the leaders attempt to build on signs of easing hostility. The bilateral conversation will be their third since Mr. Biden took office in January...
WASHINGTON/BEIJING (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping just completed their longest exchange as world leaders – but three and a half hours of talks appear to have done little, if anything, to narrow divergent positions between the superpowers. China’s state media described the meeting as...
President Biden is holding a virtual bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. CBS News political analyst John Dickerson joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" to discuss the meeting, plus the charges against Steve Bannon, and Mr. Biden's newly signed infrastructure bill.
BEIJING (AP) — China on Tuesday welcomed a virtual meeting between President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden as raising hopes for better relations, while the U.S. was more muted on the talks as the world’s two biggest powers sought to ratchet down more than a year of tensions. The leaders appeared to put […]
U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping agreed at a virtual meeting to look into the possibility of arms control talks, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday. Biden and Xi agreed to "look to begin to carry forward discussion on strategic stability," Sullivan said in...
