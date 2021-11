A preliminary redistricting map for Horry County was unveiled yesterday at a committee meeting. It was redrawn to include the growth from it’s last version in 2010. The county has seen significant growth since then with a nearly 82-thousand population increase. Council positions and school board districts did not change in the one that was shown last night, but that could change. There will be a two week period for the public, district members, and council to look over the proposed district drawings. On Dec. 1 the public can make comments at an open meeting. A final proposal of the map will be developed after that meeting and before the end of the year. From there, it will have to pass three council readings before one is approved.

HORRY COUNTY, SC ・ 14 HOURS AGO