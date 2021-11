Another week closer to Max and Helen leaving for London and we’re not excited over it. We’re wondering what one has to do in order to make sure that they stay. What we do love is knowing that neither one of them are going to back off making sure that they do everything that they can for New Amsterdam. This is their home. This is their family. And well, we all see that Dr. Fuentes is ruining what New Amsterdam is.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO