Jets running back Michael Carter doesn’t feel like a rookie. He didn’t even feel like one when the Jets selected him in the fourth round out of North Carolina. “I never did. And all the guys know that. They’ll be like: ‘What’s up, rook?’ And I’ll be like, ‘I’m not a rookie. It’s just my first year,’” Carter said. “That is what I always tell them and I am not joking either because I never really felt like a rookie. Ever. They drafted me to play. There is no redshirting in the NFL.”

NFL ・ 2 HOURS AGO