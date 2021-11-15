UPDATED: Woman left with non-incapacitating injuries after vehicle struck by train

Bonnie Vculek{&pipe}Enid News & Eagle File Photo

ENID, Okla. — A portion of West Willow was blocked off for nearly two hours Monday morning after a train struck a vehicle, whose driver received minor injuries.

Police and emergency personnel responded to the accident at 9:38 a.m., according to an Enid Police Department report. The report states the driver of the vehicle, a 90-year-old woman, was heading west on Willow when she attempted to drive around the crossing signals.

The woman stopped on the tracks, and that’s when the train struck the rear-driver’s side of the vehicle. According to the report, the vehicle’s airbags were not deployed, and the woman, who was wearing a seat belt, had non-incapacitating head injuries.

An ambulance was refused at the scene, and the woman was taken to an urgent care-type facility by a private vehicle, police reported.

The train had moved and police had opened the roadway back at 11:30 a.m.