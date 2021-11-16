ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Suns' JaVale McGee: Heads back to bench

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

McGee is coming off the bench for Monday's game against Minnesota. McGee...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

JaVale McGee starting for Suns Saturday in place of injured Deandre Ayton

Phoenix Suns center JaVale McGee is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Deandre Ayton is sitting again due to a leg ailment. He returned on Thursday to play, but two days later, he'll be sidelined once more. McGee, as the next man up down low, will serve as the starting center against John Collins and Co.
NBA
numberfire.com

Deandre Ayton (leg) starting for Suns Thursday; JaVale McGee back to bench

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton will start Thursday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Ayton missed one game due to a lower leg contusion, but he wasn't going to be sidelined for long. He'll return to the court Thursday night, and he'll also return to the starting lineup. JaVale McGee will revert to a role off the bench to make room for Ayton.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
chatsports.com

Ja Morant calls out Lakers star Carmelo Anthony’s haters after huge performance vs. Hornets

The Los Angeles Lakers secured a much-needed win on Monday night against a surging Charlotte Hornets side, and yet again, 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony came up big for LA. This was not the first time Melo saved the day for the struggling Lakers, and for his part, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant just had to call out Anthony’s haters after his heroics against the Hornets.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Pistons Trade Sends Jerami Grant To L.A.

With LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, and many other high-level, experienced players on their roster entering the year, the Los Angeles Lakers were expected to be one of the best teams in the league this NBA season, but they have looked terrible to this point. The Lakers...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Javale Mcgee
FanSided

Chicago Bulls: The big 3 is about to become the big 4

The Chicago Bulls are a very good team right now. After sweeping both games in Los Angeles, they are 10-4 on the season. They have had different people step up in every game, but this year’s offseason is a big reason they are so good. The organization has done so well with bringing in the perfect pieces to help them win.
NBA
firstsportz.com

Watch: Russell Westbrook embarrasses himself with yet another Shaqtin’ moment in Lakers vs Bucks

It seems like Russell Westbrook is currently lacking consistency on the offensive end for the purple and gold army. Having to be the ball handler for the 2020 NBA Champions, the highest triple-double scorer has not been able to keep himself away from embarrassing plays and flops in the 2021-22 season and during the Lakers vs Bucks most recent game, he only added into the same list.
NBA
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Juwan Howard News

Juwan Howard has left a fast impression at his alma mater, and Michigan officially rewarded its head men’s basketball coach on Tuesday. Howard signed a five-year contract extension with UM yesterday. This locks the former Wolverine in through the 2025-26 season and comes with a “significant” pay increase. After going...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suns
firstsportz.com

Lakers News: LeBron James sends message to Young Dolph after tragic news of rapper’s demise

NBA Players and American rappers have always seemed to have a good relationship off the court and when the Memphis-based rapper Young Dolph was reported to be shot in a shooting incident in a local bakery, Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James was one of the first NBA personnel to mourn for the young rapper who left us too soon. He posted a video on his Instagram remembering a video he had shot for him previously.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Phoenix Suns extend streak with thrilling NBA win over Minnesota Timberwolves

The Phoenix Suns extended their winning streak to nine after prevailing in a close battle with the Minnesota Timberwolves 99-96.Chris Paul had 19 of his 21 points in the last 12 minutes and Devin Booker top scored for Phoenix with 29, including a free throw with 16.1 seconds left to put the Suns two up.D’Angelo Russell missed a three-pointer for Minnesota with five seconds left on the clock, while Anthony Edwards lost the ball after claiming the rebound as the Timberwolves remain rooted to the bottom of the North-West division.Nikola Jokic scored 35 but the Denver Nuggets fell to the...
NBA
NESN

Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Heads Back To Boston For Examination

It looks like Jaylen Brown had an early departure from Dallas. Before the Celtics tipped off against the Mavericks on Saturday, head coach Ime Udoka shared the wing was headed back to Boston for medical evaluation. He previously had been ruled out after leaving early during Boston’s win over the Miami Heat on Thursday.
NBA
CBS Sports

Suns' Landry Shamet: Blossoms for 19 points off bench

Shamet scored 19 points (5-9 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT) and dished four assists over 19 minutes in a 123-111 win against the Rockets on Thursday. Shamet entered the contest having scored five or fewer points in six of his seven games this season, bottoming out with a scoreless effort Tuesday. However, he made the most of his time on the court against Houston, putting up a season-high nine shots and making all five of his attempts from the charity stripe en route to a season-high point total. Shamet has yet to garner 20 minutes in a contest so far this season, so he isn't a viable fantasy option despite his solid performance Thursday.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy