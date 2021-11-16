Suns' JaVale McGee: Heads back to bench

Shamet scored 19 points (5-9 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT) and dished four assists over 19 minutes in a 123-111 win against the Rockets on Thursday. Shamet entered the contest having scored five or fewer points in six of his seven games this season, bottoming out with a scoreless effort Tuesday. However, he made the most of his time on the court against Houston, putting up a season-high nine shots and making all five of his attempts from the charity stripe en route to a season-high point total. Shamet has yet to garner 20 minutes in a contest so far this season, so he isn't a viable fantasy option despite his solid performance Thursday.
