In March 2020, on the day the NHL and the rest of the sports world paused at the dawn of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Flyers were in Tampa Bay to face the Lightning in their latest test on an extended hot streak and run to a possible Metro Division title. That game never happened, but the two teams did get to meet in the Round Robin finale in the playoffs a few months later, with the Flyers claiming the win and the top seed for the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

NHL ・ 6 HOURS AGO