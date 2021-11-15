ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Power Ranking Poll Week 5: Back again, on the decline

By Josh Kern
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI took last week off from tracking the Power Rankings — when the Toronto Raptors were winning games and turning heads. Now I’m back and the Raptors are losing games again!. So I get to record another dip in the rankings. And with the team facing a tough stretch of road...

Dial 905: Raptors 905 obliterate Westchester Knicks 119-95

On paper, coach Patrick Mutombo’s new iteration of the Raptors 905 team does not have much experience compared to their competition. However, what they showed last night was cohesive play on both ends of the court that you don’t usually expect from an entirely new team playing their first game, blowing out the Westchester Knicks, 119-95.
Dial 905: Raptors 905 clamp Knicks in fourth, steal game 119-116

The Raptors 905 and the Westchester Knicks were back at it again last night, less than 24 hours since coach Patrick Mutombo and the 905ers gave the Knicks the business on Thursday. The Raptors 905 got big-time reinforcements, with the Raptors sending Dalano Banton and Justin Champagnie to Mississauga. Given the outcome during their initial outing, an easy win seemed likely, right? Unfortunately, basketball doesn’t work that way, and a stacked Raptors 905 team had to eke out a win against a Knicks team that showed up for the challenge.
Raptors host Pistons on eve of extended road trip: Preview, start time and more

The Toronto Raptors haven’t had as much success as one would have liked at home this season — they’re just 2-5 at Scotiabank Arena (and 5-1 on the road). But all six of those road games have come against Eastern Conference foes, and extended West Coast road trips — like the six-game swing the Raptors are about to embark on — are a different beast.
The Rap-Up: Road sweet road

The Toronto Raptors are road warriors. For all the hype that went into the team’s return to Scotiabank Arena, it’s their games back in the good ol’ United States where they’re finding more success. The Raptors are 2-6 at home and 5-1 on the road. Raptors opponents shoot considerably worse...
Five Daily Thoughts: On the road again

I’m back! I took last week off to move, which as always, is awful. Despite having the time off I feel like I barely made a dent in the unpacking and organizing! Alas, the world must continue turning, and the thoughts must continue, uh, thinking, or something. 1. Road test.
Game Thread: Toronto Raptors at Portland Trail Blazers

The Toronto Raptors meet up with a team tonight that’s similarly grinding through the first part of their season, as they visit Portland and the 6-8 Blazers. There’s been a lot of buzz around this Blazers team, mostly at the whim of their star in Damian Lillard. Vocal about needing help improving his supporting cast, Lillard seems in that grey area between wanting to finish his career where it started and demanding a path to the exit door. The start to their season hasn’t made much of a case for the former — there’s some pop in guys like Norm Powell (we know that!) and Anfernee Simons, but in a Western Conference where the door is open, it looks unlikely that Portland is walking through to be a contender.
Toronto Temperature: Raptors players certainly had their moments, but none of it was enough in a losing week

Death, taxes and falling victim to the Dwane Casey Revenge Tour. The 127-121 loss to the Detroit Pistons was certainly a lowlight in another losing week for the Toronto Raptors, but unlike last week, we’re not left with a deluge of silver linings. Yes, there were a couple here and there, but it’s becoming apparent that there may need to be some changes to this roster if Toronto is going to be in any kind of contention for the playoffs. Perhaps a better-than-serviceable centre is in the Raptors’ future? Who’s to say?
Raptors lose the plot in second half, fall to Jazz 119-103

The Raptors were always gonna be in tough to beat the Jazz without OG Anunoby, so it’s not terribly shocking that the wheels fell off of a pretty promising effort as the third quarter waned on Thursday night in Salt Lake City on the way to a 119-103 to one of the West’s top teams. Anunoby would have been the most critical defensive chess piece in the matchup had he not been ruled out, possibly for “a while,” in the hours leading up to the Raptors’ contest in Utah. Growing pains or not, he’s been pretty damn important on the other end, too.
