The Penn State defense will play a factor in the 2022 NFL Draft, and they’re sending a few studs to the Senior Bowl. The Big Ten is often known to be a conference built on defense, and it’s still been the case this season. Penn State is one of those teams that’s built to win with a running game, a few explosive plays sprinkled in, and tough defense. The Nittany Lions will leave their mark on the 2022 NFL Draft this season, and a majority of that will be on the defensive side. Three of those players are already set to be down in Mobile for the Senior Bowl.

NFL ・ 3 HOURS AGO