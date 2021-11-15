ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Free Fire to feature at Sao Paulo Fashion Week

By Sai Tiger Raina
gamingonphone.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFree Fire, the mobile-based survival Battle Royale is known for having a lot of beautiful skins available for various in-game items ranging from Backpacks, fists to weapons and characters. Free Fire in its attempt to widen its fanbase across the world is partnering with Santander Bank to debut at the Sao...

gamingonphone.com

Comments / 0

Related
luxurytravelmagazine.com

Rosewood Sao Paulo Announces December 15 Opening

Rosewood São Paulo, a metropolitan oasis mirroring the energy and heritage of Brazil, will open on December 15, heralding Rosewood Hotels & Resorts’ entrance into South America and setting a new standard for luxury hospitality in São Paulo. Centrally located next to the lively Avenida Paulista, Rosewood São Paulo will be part of Cidade Matarazzo, a stylish new lifestyle development that is transforming a century-old property while preserving its historical attributes. Spearheaded by entrepreneur Alexandre Allard, highly recognized for his involvement in the renaissance of the House of Balmain and designed by leading international figures including the Pritzker Prize-winning architect Jean Nouvel and visionary designer Philippe Starck, Rosewood São Paulo will anchor the cultural mecca. Furthermore, the introduction of six unique food and beverage outlets will establish the hotel as a top destination for robust dining and entertainment experiences in São Paulo.
LIFESTYLE
gamingonphone.com

Genshin Impact developer miHoYo opens a studio in Montréal to work on a new action-adventure title

MiHoYo, the developer and publisher of games like Genshin Impact, Honkai Impact 3rd, and other very popular games, is now opening the doors to its new development studio in Montréal, Canada. Montréal has been a pretty popular hub among game development studios with big names like EA, Gameloft, Ubisoft, Square Enix, and others establishing their bases in the city.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
Isabeli Fontana
gamingonphone.com

Townscaper review: Experience a simple yet satisfying city building game

Townscaper looks really simplistic from the get-go yet there’s something really good about its simplicity and how it is a casual game player can enjoy anytime. It’s got a really serene and quiet vibe to it while the buildings you can make look pretty cool. Here in this article, we will review Townscaper and share our first impressions of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingonphone.com

Fantasy Life Online set to end services in Japan on December 15

Fantasy Life Online is the follow-up by Level-5 to the amazing Nintendo 3DS game Fantasy Life. Fantasy Life Online was recently announced to get a Western release through Boltrend Games on iOS and Android. In a shocking announcement by Level-5, it has said that they will end the services of Fantasy Life Online for Japan from the 15th of December, 2021 at 14:00 JST. The Western publisher, Boltrend Games, has brought over many Japanese games to the West over the years like Disgaea RPG and Arc the Lad R.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingonphone.com

PUBG Mobile or BGMI 1.7.0 Update Patch Notes: Arcane mode, Piggyback feature, setting changes and more

PUBG Mobile or Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) latest 1.7.0 update is almost here with its latest patch notes. It is most likely to come on the 16th of November, 2021. Recently, BGMI had released the official patch notes of this update on its YouTube channel. There will be many new features and balance changes. Players will get two classic crate coupons by updating the game. In this article, we are going to discuss the patch notes of the BGMI 1.7.0 Update.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingonphone.com

Mobile Legends: Upcoming Skins and Events for December 2021

With the month of November coming to an end very soon, the month of December is just right around the corner. The month of December for 2021 is expected to bring along a lot of exciting, new content in the form of skins and events to Mobile Legends: Bang Bang. This includes the December 2021 Starlight Pass, new hero, new skins, new events and much more content believed to be coming to the game in the month of December. All of these upcoming skins and events for Mobile Legends for the month of December 2021 will be covered in this article, read on to find out more!
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Week#Sao Paulo#Free Fire#Santander Bank#The Battle Royale#Brazillian#Luxury#Burberry
gamingonphone.com

Genshin Impact Amber Guide: Best weapons, artifacts and materials required for ascension

Genshin Impact is an adventure RPG released by miHoyo in 2020. In a short period, the game has become one of the most successful adventures RPG titles ever to have been released. Amber is a playable Pyro Character in Genshin Impact. As the only remaining Outrider of the Knights of Favonius, she is always ready to help the citizens of Mondstadt — whether it be something simple or perhaps a more challenging task. In this Genshin Impact Amber guide, we will tell you everything about her talent, constellation, passive skills, best weapons, best artifacts, and materials required for ascension.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingonphone.com

The Pokémon Battle Festival Asia 2021 will be starting this November

The Pokémon Company, in cooperation with ESL (Electronic Sports League), is launching the first Pokémon esports this November called Pokémon Battle Festival Asia 2021. The festival will start in November 2021 and will continue up to February 2022. The Pokémon Battle Festival Asia 2021 is going to be an online tournament where players will be battling against each other throughout Asia.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingonphone.com

Guns Up! Mobile global release delayed to early 2022

Valkyrie Entertainment’s popular strategy game Guns Up! Mobile is not coming out globally soon as the game announced that its release will get delayed to early 2022. The primary reason behind the decision is the game still needs further improvements. Guns Up! Mobile is a free-to-play PvP strategy game that originally launched on the PlayStation 4 in 2015 and gained popularity by the players. It was soft released in selected regions i.e. Canada, France, Switzerland, Singapore, India, and the Philippines before.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingonphone.com

State of Survival x The Joker collaboration is bringing a new storyline

FunPlus, a leading mobile game developer and publisher has announced their new State of Survival x The Joker collaboration. A new playable character of Joker will be added to the free-to-play strategy game, State of Survival. State of Survival x The Joker collaboration: The madness is taking over. Welcoming a...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
League of Legends
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
gamingonphone.com

Alien Isolation: The action-adventure game is set to release globally this December

Feral Interactive announced today that Alien: Isolation will release for iOS and Android on December 16th, 2021. Alien: Isolation on mobile offers a mesmeric action–adventure on a damaged labyrinthine space station, lightyears from Earth. This is the complete survival horror experience brought to mobile without compromise. Enjoy a mesmeric action-adventure...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingonphone.com

Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier review: Experience a unique Final Fantasy battle royale

Square Enix has usually managed to impress with the Final Fantasy series and Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier is no different. On a platform where there are a handful of popular battle royale games, this game has the potential to add to that list of titles that have done well but there are a couple of glaring issues. Like most battle royale games, you drop into the map and have to be the last one standing. Here in this article, we will review Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier and share our first impressions of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingonphone.com

Genshin Impact: KFC Glider arrives for Western players via Twitch subscriptions, community dissatisfied

MiHoYo, in a recent announcement, revealed the details to obtain the much-awaited KFC glider in Genshin Impact which was made available to people in mainland China in March 2021. It was a part of a collaboration with the fast-food chain KFC, wherein fans of the game could get access to redeem codes by buying either Noelle or Diluc themed KFC buckets. However, the way the KFC glider, Wings of Feasting, has been made available to Genshin Impact players worldwide has not gone down well with the community.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingonphone.com

PUBG New State Guide: How to finish week 1 story missions

PUBG New State, the futuristic battle royale from Krafton is here. With a messy launch day, the developers seem to have fixed most of the issues. New State’s first pre-season has begun and the game features a story mission where players get to explore Troi’s past and at the same time, get experience to advance the Survivor Pass. The story mission in PUBG New State lasts for four weeks, and the mission for Week 1 is now available.
VIDEO GAMES
businesstraveller.com

LATAM to resume Sao Paulo-London route

LATAM has announced plans to resume flights to London for the first time since the start of the year. The carrier’s Sao Paulo-Heathrow route will restart on December 3, 2021, initially operating four-times-weekly. Flights will depart Sao Paulo’s Guarulhos International airport at 2350, arriving into Heathrow at 1405 the following...
WORLD
gamingonphone.com

Genshin Impact Free Codes (November 2021) and how to redeem them

Global interactive entertainment developer and publisher miHoYo released its open-world action RPG title, Genshin Impact. With a fairly large player base already, players were interested to get to know whether some gifts within the game are gettable via codes or coupons. Well, the good news is that this is possible by following easy steps. Here’s a quick guide to get free Genshin Impact redeem codes and also to redeem them.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingonphone.com

Payday: Crime War opens for registrations ahead of a Closed Beta in December

Payday’s mobile version, a spinoff of the popular Payday games that was being worked on back in 2019 but was later scrapped, is now making a comeback! Earlier this year, Starbreeze Studios and PopReach Corp. officially announced that they were partnering up to start work again on the game after recovering from the financial issues that plagued the development of Payday: Crime War and the game is now finally open for beta registration.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy