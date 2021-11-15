Free Fire to feature at Sao Paulo Fashion Week

With the month of November coming to an end very soon, the month of December is just right around the corner. The month of December for 2021 is expected to bring along a lot of exciting, new content in the form of skins and events to Mobile Legends: Bang Bang. This includes the December 2021 Starlight Pass, new hero, new skins, new events and much more content believed to be coming to the game in the month of December. All of these upcoming skins and events for Mobile Legends for the month of December 2021 will be covered in this article, read on to find out more!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO