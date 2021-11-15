Free Fire to feature at Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Rosewood São Paulo, a metropolitan oasis mirroring the energy and heritage of Brazil, will open on December 15, heralding Rosewood Hotels & Resorts’ entrance into South America and setting a new standard for luxury hospitality in São Paulo. Centrally located next to the lively Avenida Paulista, Rosewood São Paulo will be part of Cidade Matarazzo, a stylish new lifestyle development that is transforming a century-old property while preserving its historical attributes. Spearheaded by entrepreneur Alexandre Allard, highly recognized for his involvement in the renaissance of the House of Balmain and designed by leading international figures including the Pritzker Prize-winning architect Jean Nouvel and visionary designer Philippe Starck, Rosewood São Paulo will anchor the cultural mecca. Furthermore, the introduction of six unique food and beverage outlets will establish the hotel as a top destination for robust dining and entertainment experiences in São Paulo.
