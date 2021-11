The Emmy-winning former Modern Family star will star in and executive produce an untitled NBC comedy, the first project as part of her first-look deal with Universal Television. In the untitled comedy, written by The Goldbergs vet Steve Basilone, Bowen plays Lulu Wallace, "who, after losing her PR business in a messy divorce, returns home for the first time in a decade to lick her wounds and help her father, an aging magician, save the storied Magic Manor from the brink of cancellation, according to Deadline. Justin Willman, the magician from Netflix’s Magic for Humans. This is Bowen's second attempt at a post-Modern Family network comedy. In 2020, she signed on to star in rejected CBS comedy pilot The Big Bad Wolfes (AKA Raised by Wolves), from Will & Grace creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO