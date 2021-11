Celebrity chef Guy Fieri is known for many things. His signature blonde hair is one example. For another, he has been a part of several popular TV shows that have inspired the cravings of countless fans, from "Guy's Grocery Games" to "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives." As per Delish, Fieri was first motivated to pursue a career as a chef after he lived for a year in France as a high school student and got to try many different high-quality dishes. "My parents were really good cooks, and we ate really well, but I'd never had anything like the food there," he said. "I knew exactly then what I wanted to do."

