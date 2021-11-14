Strasburg Rail Road toots its horn

(CNN) — Authorities are searching for the man who escaped an Atlanta airport security checkpoint after a weapon was discharged Saturday, frightening travelers and temporarily grounding flights at one of world's busiest airports the weekend before Thanksgiving. Officials believe the weapon that was discharged at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport was...
Nov 19 (Reuters) - U.S. regulators expanded eligibility for booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines to all adults on Friday, allowing millions more Americans to get additional protection against the virus amid a recent rise in infections. The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Rochelle Walensky, signed off...
NEW YORK (AP) — A Fox News executive said Saturday the network did not pay Kyle Rittenhouse’s family for any special access during Rittenhouse’s murder trial or after his acquittal, after it was announced that he would speak to Tucker Carlson for an interview to air on Monday. The comment...
The acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager who fatally shot two protesters and injured another last year, sparked protests in cities across the United States this weekend. In Chicago, civil rights advocate Rev. Jesse Jackson led a demonstration on Saturday through the city’s downtown area, including on its busy commercial...
An armored truck dropped loads of cash onto a freeway in Carlsbad, California, causing a major traffic jam as motorists hopped out of their vehicles to scoop up the bills — but authorities say drivers need to return the money or face possible criminal charges. Shortly before 9:15 a.m. Friday,...
Pregnant women and their babies are at increased risk of severe outcomes from COVID-19, including death and stillbirths, according to new research published Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A study analyzing data from the Mississippi State Department of Health found that the rate of death among...
CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s military and civilian leaders reached a deal to reinstate Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who was deposed in a coup last month. According to the deal, signed Sunday, the military will also release government officials and politicians arrested since the Oct. 25 coup. The country’s top general,...
New York (CNN Business) — There was a lot of news to cover from this week, and "Saturday Night Live" had its Judge Jeanine take it all on. The Fox News personality, who was played by Cecily Strong, opened Saturday night's episode of the NBC variety show. "Good evening, I'm...
Comments / 0