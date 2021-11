Singer-Songwriter Lucy Dacus has released the lyric video for her latest single “Thumbs Again” from her latest album Home Video, released earlier this year. The track is a fan-favorite after debuting it while touring in 2018 with her band boygenius. The track is a somber one filled with electric guitar, synth, and drums. Dacus refers to herself as she sings about not being on the best of terms with her father even though he has come into their town to visit. “You two are connected by a pure coincidence Bound to him by blood, but baby, it’s all relative,” she sings. Check out the beautifully written track below.

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO