BOISE, Idaho — The Ada County Jail is offering a $5,000 incentive to try to attract new nurses and keep the ones that they have on staff. Right now, the jail is looking for 15 nurses. Here’s how the bonus will work: New hires will get $1,000 when they're hired. Then a $1,500 bonus after six months on the job, then, another $1,500 at their one-year mark. They'll get a final bonus of $1,000 at the two-year mark.

ADA COUNTY, ID ・ 35 MINUTES AGO