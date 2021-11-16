ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

NHL Glance

 3 days ago

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Calgary at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Montreal...

This Is the Best School in The Detroit Area

Parents want the best for their children, including the best school experience. This, of course, includes getting good grades and performing well on state and college entry exams, but that is not all. Students also benefit from a positive school culture, participating in extracurricular activities, having individualized attention from teachers...
CBS Boston

Report: Fenway Sports Group Close To Purchasing Pittsburgh Penguins

BOSTON (CBS) — Can the ownership group of the Boston Red Sox also own a rival of the Boston Bruins? We may soon find out. The Wall Street Journal’s Cara Lombardo reported on Tuesday that Fenway Sports Group — the group that owns the Red Sox, Liverpool Football Club, and 50 percent of Roush Fenway Racing — “is in advanced talks to buy the Pittsburgh Penguins hockey team.” “A deal could be finalized later this week, assuming the talks don’t fall apart,” Lombardo reported. The Penguins are currently owned by Ronald Burke and Mario Lemieux, who played for the team from 1984-2006, winning two Stanley Cups and three Hart Trophies while making nine All-Star teams during his Hall of Fame career. That duo bought the team in 1999, after the team filed for bankruptcy. The team has won three Stanley Cups since then. FSG announced a major financial investment from RedBird Capital Partners back in March. FSG has made it clear that it intended to add to its sports portfolio after that $750 million investment. FSG was founded by John Henry and Tom Werner in 2001. The group acquired the Red Sox in February 2002.
NHL
93.7 The Fan

Penguins need to pick up the pace

The Penguins are just 14 games into an 82-game season but seeing as – after tonight – 9 of the next 11 games are on the road there is a certain sense of urgency going into tonight’s game against Buffalo at PPG Paints Arena.
NHL
NHL
Hockey
WGR550

The Sabres welcome in Calgary after a two year absence.

Pysyk never gets too high or too low and Dahlin said, “Yes, for sure and also on the bench and off the ice, he’s such a nice and fun guy and he makes me relax. I’m a competitive guy and he’s like, ‘Dude, relax, have fun’ and stuff like that.”
NHL

