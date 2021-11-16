The word with Brendan Franke: The 'pretty unique story' of how the Gretna grad became NU's kickoff specialist

Michigan State vs Ohio State prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 20. Record: Michigan State (9-1), Ohio State (9-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. – Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now. – All of the CFN Fearless Predictions. Michigan State vs Ohio...
The Big 12 has issued a public reprimand and suspension for the Texas Tech radio booth announcers following comments made during Saturday’s win over Iowa State. While the specific comments in question were not revealed, the conference said the punishment comes in response to the announcers “questioning the integrity” and “specifically calling out” members of the Big 12 officiating crew. The comments were “well beyond appropriate and permissible behavior” in the eyes of the conference.
Only one team is leaving “The Horseshoe” with a 10-1 record on Saturday. No. 5 Ohio State hosts No. 7 Michigan State in Columbus this weekend with a Big Ten division title hanging in the balance. Ahead of the nationally televised matchup, Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day kept the messaging...
College football upset picks for Week 12 as Oklahoma and several other ranked teams could be in trouble and are on upset alert this week. The College Football Playoff committee would not relent on keeping Oklahoma outside of the College Football Playoff top four despite the team leading the Big 12 and going undefeated to start the season. Finally, the committee was proven right as Oklahoma lost to Baylor on the road over the weekend. It basically puts a stake into any hopes the Sooners had to play for a championship this season.
College Gameday is headed to the biggest game of Week 12 in the college football season but the destination was still the wrong choice. If you are looking at it in a vacuum, it would seem like Ohio State and Michigan State was a fairly easy decision for the College Gameday crew.
It was another Saturday. Jack Bech was with his high school teammates, watching film. He was hanging on to every play that ran across the screen before him, and absorbed every word his coaches spoke. Then an abrupt phone vibration distracted his focus, and then another buzz. Walker Howard, Bech’s...
University of Wisconsin cornerback Deron Harrell has entered the transfer portal. Harrell, a fifth-year senior out of Denver, didn’t play this season before being ruled out for the year with a left leg injury. He played in 22 games with nine starts. His playing time began to diminish last season, when he played in just four games.
From Memorial Stadium, Parker Gabriel and Steven M. Sipple discuss the Nebraska football team's 26-17 loss to Ohio State on Saturday. Here are four statistical areas that factored in Ohio State leaving Memorial Stadium on Saturday with a 26-17 victory. Containing Stroud. Entering Saturday: In his previous four games, Ohio...
WILMINGTON — A “rag-tag team of largely self-coached fellows” in 1890 couldn’t have dreamed they were the start of an American phenomenon in college sports whose weekend fate could elevate, or sink, the mood of millions of Ohioans. The newly released “Lords of Smashmouth: The Unlikely Rise of an American...
Clemson could field an entire offense – and a solid one, at that – with players who are either currently sidelined by injuries or who entered the transfer portal. It’s been that type of season for the (...)
Isaac Gifford seems to be fully aware of the opportunity that stands before him this weekend. The Lincoln Southeast graduate, who grew up watching Nebraska football before watching his older brother star for the Huskers, now dons the scarlet and cream.
Ashton Hayes didn't find the end zone Friday night. He found something better. The Nebraska running back recruit out of Reno, Nevada, helped lead McQueen to its first regional championship in 11 years with a 26-23 victory against Bishop Manogue on Friday.
A blowout of Northwestern helped the University of Wisconsin football team’s standing in the College Football Playoff poll. The latest CFP poll, released Tuesday night, has the Badgers at No. 15, up three spots from last week. Tuesday’s poll marked the 29th CFP poll in which the Badgers were ranked.
Byron Rollins is excited for this year’s ‘Cat-Griz game, and not just because he’s a Montana State player who was denied a chance to play in it last year. Rollins grew up in Missoula and graduated from Missoula Sentinel, so many of his friends and family members will attend the game at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday. The junior has been an important defensive lineman for MSU as well.
Key members of three Big Sky teams are headed elsewhere. On Wednesday, Ian Shoemaker resigned as Eastern Washington’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Sacramento State standout running back Elijah Dotson said he was entering the transfer portal two days later, more than a month after he left the team. On Monday, Southern Utah announced that Demario Warren was out as head coach.
GREEN BAY — Krys Barnes had every right to be mad. And motivated. The Green Bay Packers second-year inside linebacker had done absolutely everything he’d been asked to do. He played in preseason games when every other presumed starter got to take the day off and hang out on the sideline in t-shirts and shorts. He ceded the defensive play-calling duties to veteran De’Vondre Campbell when the regular-season commenced, even though being the signal-caller had been a pride point for him. He enthusiastically did his thankless, no-glory job as a mass-tackler on a defense that, especially amid all its injuries, needed a glue guy to hold it all together.
Missouri running back Tyler Badie is a semifinalist for the Doak Walker Award, the program confirmed Wednesday. Badie, whom MU coach Eliah Drinkwitz called the “least-talked about great player in the country,” is the only Southeastern Conference RB in the group of 10. He leads the SEC in rushing attempts (200), total rushing yards (1,239) and yards per game (123.9). In all three categories, he also ranks in the top 20 nationally.
Luke Reimer and Nick Henrich enter the final two weeks of the season ranked third and fifth, respectively, in the Big Ten in tackles. The young duo has served reliably in the middle of Nebraska’s defense while they’ve both played in all 10 games so far this year. Reimer missed the final two series against Ohio State before the bye week with an injury, but spoke with reporters Monday and appears to be good to go for the stretch run against a pair of physical offenses in Wisconsin and Iowa.
Arizona’s leader in sacks is an interior lineman who missed much of training camp and two games because of injuries. Kyon Barrs has as many sacks as USC’s Drake Jackson. Barrs has one fewer sack than Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux and Utah’s Devin Lloyd — the front-runners for Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year.
Whenever I pass the gleaming new football facilities adjoining Bobcat Stadium, my mind inevitably harkens to another era in Montana, back to the coldest day — more teeth-chattering, even, than a minus-47 Iditarod bush-plane pit stop at Cripple, Alaska — I can ever remember. The most dominant structure on Bozeman’s...
Comments / 0