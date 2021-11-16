The word with Brendan Franke: The 'pretty unique story' of how the Gretna grad became NU's kickoff specialist

GREEN BAY — Krys Barnes had every right to be mad. And motivated. The Green Bay Packers second-year inside linebacker had done absolutely everything he’d been asked to do. He played in preseason games when every other presumed starter got to take the day off and hang out on the sideline in t-shirts and shorts. He ceded the defensive play-calling duties to veteran De’Vondre Campbell when the regular-season commenced, even though being the signal-caller had been a pride point for him. He enthusiastically did his thankless, no-glory job as a mass-tackler on a defense that, especially amid all its injuries, needed a glue guy to hold it all together.

