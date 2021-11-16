ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Monday Evening Forecast

WJHG-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePCB wants to install underground powerlines. State lawmakers to spend $6...

www.wjhg.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJHG-TV

Chlorine Leak

Hundreds of Floridians opposing vaccine mandates were at the State Capitol Tuesday to show their support for the Legislature’s special session. Local Historian Bill Hudson stopped by our NewsChannel 7 studio Tuesday to take a look back at old video footage in this Time Travel Tuesday segment. Greek Fest. Updated:...
HEALTH
WJHG-TV

State lawmakers to spend $6 million fighting vaccine mandates

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) - While the majority of debate in the state Capitol during the special session on vaccine mandates will be focused on policy, some of the proposals also come with a price tag. About $6 million will go towards enforcing a mandated ban and creating a...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WJHG-TV

House wraps work in vaccine mandate special session

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) - State Lawmakers voiced their final arguments before passing legislation banning vaccine mandates and setting in motion a plan to create a state version of OSHA. While Democrats didn’t have the votes to overcome the Republican majority, they made their opposition clear. The day started...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
sevendaysvt

Scott to Open Door to Local Mask Mandates in Vermont

Gov. Phil Scott on Tuesday repeated his often-stated opposition to a statewide mask mandate, even as he opened the door to new local rules. The governor has been under pressure from Democratic lawmakers to require masks indoors as case counts climb to pandemic highs. Scott said he would extend an...
VERMONT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Capitol#Special Session#Mandates#Lawmakers#Pcb
KIMT

Iowa Gov. Reynolds signs vaccine mandate into law

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed into law a bill that allows Iowa workers to seek medical and religious exemptions from COVID-19 vaccine mandates and guarantees that those who are fired for refusing a vaccine will qualify for unemployment benefits. Reynolds signed the bill Friday and the law becomes effective immediately.
IOWA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Conspiracy theories run rampant during testimony on DeSantis’ vax mandate ban

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Committee hearings on Gov. Ron DeSantis’ legislative response to the Biden administration’s vaccine mandates ran heavy on alarmist claims of impending fascism and endorsements by medical experts of unproven COVID treatments including ivermectin. During some four hours of hearings Monday before the Senate Commerce Committee, for example, conservative political activists joined forces with vaccine-resistant first […] The post Conspiracy theories run rampant during testimony on DeSantis’ vax mandate ban appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
HEALTH
floridapolitics.com

House votes to strip Surgeon General’s vaccine mandate power

The House voted Wednesday to limit the emergency powers of the state Surgeon General. Lawmakers passed the measure (HB 7) along a partly line vote. Republican Rep. Alex Andrade is the bill sponsor. Under a bill passed in 2002, lawmakers granted the state Surgeon General several emergency powers, including the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WJHG-TV

Lawmakers begin special session on vaccines

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) - Florida lawmakers began their special legislative session Monday, called to push back on national vaccine mandates and protect workers from losing their jobs. Legislation is also expected to strengthen the Parents Bill of Rights to clarify they are in control of whether their children...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Vaccines
WNCT

NC Gov. Cooper says he’ll sign 2-year budget bill into law

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Tuesday that he would sign the legislature’s final two-year budget bill into law once it reaches his desk, saying the good contained inside the Republican-penned bill “outweighs the bad.” Holding a news conference at the same time the Senate prepared for floor debate on the […]
POLITICS
Ohio Capital Journal

Lawmakers pass bill restricting pandemic shutdowns

State lawmakers passed legislation Tuesday that would block the governor from temporarily closing a business due to a pandemic or terrorism event so long as the business follows the safety precautions of still-operating businesses. The proposal comes in response to lockdowns ordered by governors and health departments around the U.S. in March of 2020 as […] The post Lawmakers pass bill restricting pandemic shutdowns appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Tampa Bay Times

Florida lawmakers move forward on vaccine mandate bills

TALLAHASSEE — Florida lawmakers advanced multiple bills limiting mask and vaccine mandates during the first day of a contentious special session of the state Legislature requested by Gov. Ron DeSantis. Committees in the Republican-controlled House and Senate voted for bills that would require private employers to accommodate employees who do...
FLORIDA STATE
honknews.com

Will Social Security Beneficiaries Get A Fourth Stimulus Check?

Despite acknowledging that it is a long shot at this point, the Senior Citizens League (TSCL), a non-partisan advocacy group, has launched a lobbying campaign to persuade Congress to transfer more stimulus money to individuals collecting Social Security. In a letter to congressional leaders, TSCL Chairman Rick Delaney proposed a one-time $1,400 Social Security stimulus payment for seniors.
BUSINESS
primepublishers.com

SNAP recipients to receive extra benefits on Wednesday

(The Center Square) – More than 213,100 households receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits will see a bit more in their monthly allocations. Gov. Ned Lamont said in a news release the state’s Department of Social Services will distribute $32.3 million in taxpayer-funded SNAP benefits on Wednesday as part of federal relief dollars sent to states during the pandemic.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
CBS Seattle

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?

(CBS Baltimore) —  The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The economy as a whole has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up to where they were early last year. Unemployment is nearing pre-pandemic levels, with jobs widely available in certain sectors. Many people are even choosing not to return to the workforce for the time being. But many...
BUSINESS
honknews.com

New Stimulus Checks Arrive Today If You Live In This One State

The fifth wave of child tax credit checks went out on Monday, with an estimated $15 billion going to 36 million families throughout the country. Meanwhile, a few hundred thousand parents in one state will receive the new stimulus payment on top of the child tax credit, and we’ve got all the specifics right here.
INCOME TAX
Republic Monitor

$1,400 Stimulus Check is Waiting for Qualified American Families

According to a Democratic official familiar with the relief legislation, Americans who give birth in 2021 will be eligible for an extra $1,400 stimulus payment as part of the new COVID-19 assistance package authorized by Congress. Biden’s American Rescue Plan. In a recently published article in Insider, any American earning...
INCOME TAX
leedaily.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Is Arrving Soon? Latest Update

With inflation increasing day by day, stimulus checks have become a necessary means of survival for most people. The federal government has also stopped giving out these checks. Instead, the US states are now responsible for handing out financial aid to struggling families. These stimulus checks are particularly important for low to medium-income families with different eligibility criteria.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy