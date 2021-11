Want to avoid graduating with heavy student loan debt? Head West, young scholar. And pick a public college. An annual report from The Institute for College Access and Success (TICAS) released Tuesday shows that private student loan debt hit an all-time high during the pandemic, and the debt burdening the undergraduate Class of 2020 varies widely by state and type of college. The report, which includes state-by-state borrowing averages for both federal and private loans, says that the estimated total private student debt hit $136 billion in March, up 47% from 2014. Private loans comprise about 8% of all student debt.

COLLEGES ・ 1 DAY AGO