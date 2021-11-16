ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Protecting holiday packages on your porch

By Avi Carr-Gloth
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28CxsZ_0cxjWDFO00

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Holiday shopping is here and with it comes a greater chance for packages on your front porch to get stolen.

Gift givers ordering presents for loved ones for the holidays have tried to monitor deliveries with security doorbells and cameras…but sometimes packages still get stolen.

Some believe there needs to be a harsher punishment to stop more porch pirates this holiday season.

“My concern is very high and until we do something in the court system and we make this a lot more of a penalty for stealing from people like this they’re going to do it,” said Odessa homeowner Tommy Clark.

“They’re not afraid of the cameras.”

Cameras and even guard dogs are some ways to stave off potential thieves.

However, neighbors may be the most effective resource at a homeowner’s disposal.

“I feel like these neighbors around here I can really trust. I’ve known them all for a long time,” said Odessa homeowner Dale Jones.

“I’ve got real good neighbors and there’s a lot of people in this neighborhood that stay home.
If we’re gone out of town for a couple of days we make sure that one of our neighbors picks up our packages and our mail.”

Some homeowners say creating relationships with those living around you early on builds a strong line of communication to alert the area to suspicious activity.

It can also help to have an extra set of eyes watching your stuff.

“The ones that move in we speak to them immediately and tell them that we’re going to be watching out for their houses and their property and we’d appreciate them watching out for ours,” said Clark.

Odessa Police recommends leaving your doors and windows locked when you leave the house and if you can– don’t leave your packages visible.

If you’re storing packages in your car, put them in the trunk.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC Big 2 News

MPD asking shoppers to be on high alert this holiday season

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Shoppers across the Basin are out in full force preparing for the upcoming holiday season and the Midland Police Department is asking everyone to be on high alert. According to MPD, the department usually sees an increase in thefts during the season.   “The holiday thieves are also doing their holiday shopping! Distraction is […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MFD puts out home fire in 10 minutes

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- The Midland Fire Department responded to a home fire in the 4500 block of Wilshire Wednesday afternoon.  While the home did sustain some damage in the fire, MFD says once crews arrived on the scene, they were able to put the fire out in only 10 minutes. According to a City of Midland […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Save money on your energy bill this Thanksgiving

PERMIAN BASIN (NEXSTAR) – Thanksgiving is next week and maybe you’re hosting dinner at your house. There could be people walking in, out, and around your home constantly. So, your next energy bill could be a bit higher than normal. We spoke with a local electrician about what you can do to save some money […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Shopping#Weather#Holiday Season#Nexstar Media Inc
ABC Big 2 News

OPD asking for help to identify hit and run driver

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a hit and run driver.  According to OPD, around 9:00 a.m. on October 27, officers responded to the intersection of Redbud and Grandview to investigate the crash. Officers say the driver of an older model, grey, four-door car, ran […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Victims in deadly overnight shooting identified by OPD

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Odessa Police Department has identified two people killed in a shooting overnight. According to a Facebook post, Heather Leann Hernandez Rodriguez, 28, and Adan Barrientos Barrera Jr., 21, were found dead at the scene.  Thursday evening, OPD responded to a shooting in the 900 block of W 40th after multiple calls […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

1K+
Followers
728
Post
203K+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy