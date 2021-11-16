2021 HPCwire Awards – Readers’ & Editors’ Choice

We can all agree that the coronavirus pandemic has been terrible. Though we’re excited to return to a normal Gear Test Week this year, one small silver lining of going to remote testing was that it gave our testers more time to truly get to know their equipment. In lieu of bringing 60 testers, techs and cooks to Powder Mountain, Utah, for a week, we held mini tests across the country all season long. Local testing pods brought gear to their home turf for longer days on the skintrack, a wider variety of conditions and open-air après.

