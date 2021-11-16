ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

2021 HPCwire Awards – Readers’ & Editors’ Choice

By Our Authors
HPCwire
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery year, HPCwire conducts our annual Readers’ Choice Awards to recognize the best and the brightest developments that happened in HPC over...

www.hpcwire.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
macstories.net

Coming Soon: The Fourth Annual MacStories Selects Awards, Featuring Expanded Readers’ Choice and New Lifetime Achievement Awards

Soon, we’ll announce the fourth annual MacStories Selects Awards, honoring our favorite apps in a wide variety of categories. Winners will receive a physical MacStories Selects award designed by MacStories’ Silvia Gatta. As with last year, awards will be selected in the following eight categories:. App of the Year. Best...
TECHNOLOGY
HPCwire

HPCwire Reveals Winners of the 2021 Readers’ and Editors’ Choice Awards During SC21

ST. LOUIS, Mo., Nov. 16, 2021 —HPCwire, the leading publication for news and information for the high performance computing industry, announced the winners of the 2021 HPCwire Readers’ and Editors’ Choice Awards at the Supercomputing Conference (SC21) taking place this week in St. Louis, MO. Tom Tabor, CEO of Tabor Communications Inc., unveiled the list of winners just before the opening gala reception.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
HPCwire

TACC Receives Two Honors in 2021 HPCwire Readers’ and Editors’ Choice Awards

Nov. 17, 2021 — The Texas Advanced Computing Center (TACC) has been recognized in the annual. HPCwire Readers’ and Editors’ Choice Awards, presented at the 2021 International Conference for High Performance Computing, Networking, Storage and Analysis (SC21), in St. Louis, Missouri. The list of winners was revealed at the HPCwire booth at the event, and on the HPCwire website.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
HPCwire

VAST Data Wins HPCwire Readers’ Choice Award, Announces Jump Trading Win

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 — VAST Data, the storage software company breaking decades-old tradeoffs, today announced that Jump Trading Group (“Jump”) selected VAST’s highly performant, low-latency Universal Storage as the foundation to its high-performance computing (HPC) cloud infrastructure. As a global research-based trading firm, the team at Jump includes some of the world’s leading quants, technologists and researchers that are committed to using the best technology to innovate and push scientific breakthroughs in the field of algorithmic trading.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
State
Missouri State
HPCwire

DDN Honored with Multiple Esteemed HPC Awards for Achievements in Supercomputing in Solving the Most Prominent Global Issues

CHATSWORTH, Calif., Nov. 18, 2021 — DDN, the global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and multicloud data management solutions, today announced it has earned multiple accolades, including Editors’ Choice in the Best HPC Storage Product category for the 11th consecutive year in the 19th annual HPCwire Readers’ and Editors’ Choice Awards, presented at the 2021 International Conference for High Performance Computing, Networking, Storage and Analysis (SC21) – the industry’s premier supercomputing event, held in St. Louis, Missouri. Being honored with these awards for the past 16 years substantiate DDN as the storage vendor of choice among HPC customers, delivering the most robust systems and innovative intelligent technology to address the most demanding HPC, AI and analytics challenges.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
backcountrymagazine.com

2022 Backcountry Editors’ Choice Awards

We can all agree that the coronavirus pandemic has been terrible. Though we’re excited to return to a normal Gear Test Week this year, one small silver lining of going to remote testing was that it gave our testers more time to truly get to know their equipment. In lieu of bringing 60 testers, techs and cooks to Powder Mountain, Utah, for a week, we held mini tests across the country all season long. Local testing pods brought gear to their home turf for longer days on the skintrack, a wider variety of conditions and open-air après.
CARS
parabolicarc.com

NASA Awards Challenge Prizes to Startup Companies

WASHINGTON (NASA PR) — NASA has awarded $90,000 each to seven entrepreneurial startup companies under its Entrepreneur’s Challenge program. The awards will advance new technology concepts ranging from novel materials with properties not found in nature to innovative technologies that will enable small satellite (SmallSat) science missions. The following companies...
BUSINESS
HPCwire

PSC Receives International Honors for Storm Damage Predictions, Classification of Star Formation

Nov. 15, 2021 — Science performed with the Pittsburgh Supercomputing Center’s (PSC’s) advanced research computers has been recognized with two HPCwire Readers’ and Editors’ Choice Awards, presented at the 2021 International Conference for High Performance Computing, Networking, Storage and Analysis (SC21), in St. Louis, Missouri. Recognized by an Editors’ Choice Award, scientists working for the state of Louisiana used PSC’s Bridges and Bridges-2 to simulate the impact of storms on the state’s coastal regions. The other, Readers’ Choice Award, cited an international team that used Bridges-2, among other systems, in an artificial-intelligence approach toward rapid classification of mysterious collections of stars called compact clusters.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hpc#Readers Choice Awards#Hpcwire#Sc21
Record-Journal

Quinnipiac Chamber Honored with Reader’s Choice Award

The Quinnipiac Chamber of Commerce was recently honored at Record-Journal’s Reader’s Choice Awards. The Quinnipiac Chamber won the first-place award for “Best Chamber of Commerce.”. “We all know that local businesses drive our economy and for our readers, this program allows them to learn about their local businesses that we...
POLITICS
HeraldNet

Readers’ Choice Awards: Nominate your Snohomish County favorites

It’s time for our annual Readers’ Choice Awards, which recognize your favorite businesses, services, people and places. Go to vote.heraldnet.com through Nov. 19 to make nominations in a variety of categories. The categories are grouped in the areas of Food & Drink, People, Health & Fitness, Recreation, and Services and...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
backcountrymagazine.com

2022 Editors’ Choice: AT boots

For the last 13 years, we’ve assembled a huge crew and a massive quiver of gear at Powder Mountain, Utah, for a week of testing. But last winter, with the pandemic hanging over the nation, we changed plans and brought the test to the people. Across 10 states and with 75 testers, we ran 124 skis, boots and bindings through the wringer to find this year’s best gear. They narrowed those down to 35 Editors’ Choice awards, which name the top pieces of gear in each category.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
thevalleyledger.com

ARTSQUEST’S CHRISTKINDLMARKT NOMINATED FOR 2021 USA TODAY READERS’ CHOICE AWARD

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – ArtsQuest is proud to announce Christkindlmarkt Bethlehem presented by Univest Financial®, is once again nominated for USA TODAY’s 2021 Readers’ Choice Award in the Best Holiday Market category. A panel of experts and 10Best editors have chosen Christkindlmarkt as one of 20 nominees for this year’s contest....
BETHLEHEM, PA
beaconjournal.com

Letters to the editor: Can a free woman make a choice? Metro RTA rider hopes for best

I feel that no court in America has any agency when it comes to dictating what women choose to do about reproducing. It is clearly her right whether to, or not to, reproduce. Our offspring are subjected to disease, famine, war, rape and injustices of all kinds. The one right that is unquestionable is a mother's right to shield her offspring from the chaos we call a free society.
HEALTH
southernminn.com

Southern Minn Scene Editor's Choice: Art, Music and Family Reading

11-Nov Pastimes "Owatonna Arts Center, 435 Garden View Lane, Owatonna" "4 p.m.- Nov. 13, 3 p.m." "This fine art and craft sale offers handmade pieces by local artisans and craft persons . Nov. 11 from 4-7 p.m., Nov. 12 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Nov. 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m." https://go.evvnt.com/924785-0 editor@southernminnscene.com.
OWATONNA, MN
The Free Press

Fish sculpture wins People's Choice Award

MANKATO — A sculpture of a fish comprised of 460 nickels, covering upcycled materials, won the People’s Choice Award for this year’s CityArt Walking Sculpture Tour. Artist Jefferson Davis of Woodbine, Iowa, wrote this statement about his sculpture, which is called “Cover Up”:. “While the world continues to see the...
MANKATO, MN
gastronomicslc.com

Gastronomic SLC – Readers choice awards 2021 – Vote now!

Right folks, put on your thinking caps, it’s time once more for our readers choice awards; a rigorous survey of the most in the know diners in the Utah. And yes, that’s you dear reader. You might recall that our last readers choice awards was way back in 2019 –...
RESTAURANTS
outsidebusinessjournal.com

Backpacker Magazine bestows Editors’ Choice Gold Award on Outdoor Research AscentShell Waterproof Fabric

SEATTLE, Wash. (Nov. 9, 2021) – Outdoor Research, the Seattle based manufacturer of category-leading outdoor apparel, this week earned an Editors’ Choice Gold Award from Backpacker Magazine for its AscentShell™ waterproof/breathable fabric technology, calling out AscentShell as best-in-class among highly-breathable electrospun fabrics being used in today’s waterproof apparel. Backpacker’s Editors’...
SEATTLE, WA
davisnewspaper.net

Book by Phipps wins Reader’s Favorite award

Davis author Oliver Phipps has had numerous best sellers over the years, including an Amazon #1 best seller; his most prominent work, The House on Cooper Lane: Based on a True Story. The popular Oklahoma writer was both excited and grateful to recently receive a major accolade for his newest...
DAVIS, OK
HPCwire

GigaIO to Showcase FabreX Composable Computing Solutions at SC21

ST. LOUIS, Mo., Nov. 12, 2021 — GigaIO, creator of the first truly composable cloud-class universal dynamic infrastructure fabric, will showcase its latest products at the Supercomputing 2021 (SC21) conference at the America’s Center Convention Complex in St. Louis, MO. A new member of the NVIDIA Inception program, GigaIO delivers...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy