‘Last Week Tonight’: John Oliver Caps Eighth Season With Help Of George Clooney, Cardi B, Will Ferrell & More

By Brandon Choe
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago

John Oliver decided to close this year’s season finale with fewer explosions and more star power.

During the Season 8 finale Sunday night, the Last Week Tonight host called on his reliable celebrity friend George Clooney , a person he conjures almost every episode with the snap of his finger, to make him feel a little less drab about the year’s events.

“You can say it’s an intolerable cruelty,” Oliver said about the socially distanced year, referencing Clooney’s early-aughts rom-com flick.

Oliver requested that the Oscar-winning actor cheer him up, with Clooney acquiescing a bit out of pity.

“I’m not supposed to do this, but you seem more pathetic than usual,” Clooney said before granting Oliver the power – by way of a finger snap – to summon any celebrity he wants for a few minutes. The personalities that followed seemed to offer much-needed comedic respite from Oliver’s show.

In a humorous bit, Jennifer Coolidge appeared and confused the British American host for other colorless, late-night talking heads like Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and his fellow statesman James Corden.

Will Ferrell was caught onscreen and scorned the Emmy-winning late-night host while weaving his own likeness into an embroidery hoop.

RuPaul then appeared in full dress and makeup and attempted to shoo Oliver away à la Drag Race .

“I’m not a contestant on your show,” the HBO host replied. “It’s me, John Oliver.”

“Oh gosh, I thought it was one of the queens dressed as a marionette doll,” RuPaul quipped.

After cycling through Cardi B , who confused Oliver for Amazon’s Alexa voice; Kevin Baumgartner, who thought he was doing a cameo, an occupied Leslie Jones; and the Void, a cartoon character voiced by H. Jon Benjamin who would appear on the blank wall of Oliver’s audience-less set and was in middle of preparing for his own late-night show; Clooney returned to teach Oliver a lesson in self-awareness.

“Just because this year didn’t work out like you thought it would, that doesn’t mean that shamelessly bringing in celebrities for the finale wouldn’t cheer you up because — say it with me — ‘celebrities make everything better except in the many situations where they do not,’” Oliver and Clooney said in unison.

Shortly after signing off, Oliver tackled the Void after it was revealed the cartoon head’s main topic would be 9/11 conspiracy theories.

Comments / 0

ComicBook

Seth Meyers Is NOT Happy After Colin Jost Broke His Saturday Night Live Record

Last week, Colin Jost achieved a new Saturday Night Live record. After 155 episodes, Jost is now the long-serving anchor of the weekly comedy sketch show's Weekend Update segment, surpassing the previous record set by Seth Meyers. It's unclear whether Jost's hosting streak has anything to do with Myer's deal with the devil, seemingly involving his marriage to Marvel star Scarlett Johansson. Meyers currently hosts Late Night With Seth Meyers and took a moment during his show's "Corrections" segment earlier this week to address Jost breaking his previous SNL Weekend Update record. What started off being congratulatory quickly turned a little (jokingly) bitter.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

SNL pokes fun at Ellen DeGeneres with toxic version of chat show in latest episode

Saturday Night Live poked fun at Ellen DeGeneres with a skit involving Jason Sudeikis.The Ted Lasso star, and former SNL cast member, hosted an episode of the American sketch show for the first time on Saturday (23 October).Among the highlights were his opening monologue, in which he joked that Ted Lasso’s success was “truly shocking”, as well as cameo appearances from Oscar Isaac, Emily Ratajkowski and Nicholas Braun., who plays Greg in HBO show Succession.But, it was his skewering of DeGeneres, whose talk show is set to come to an end following (but not due to) multiple accusations of...
TV & VIDEOS
albuquerqueexpress.com

George Clooney calls Baldwin shooting circumstances insane

Hollywood star George Clooney has called the ?Rust? set where actor Alec Baldwin shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins ?insane,? adding he's never heard the term ?cold gun.?. Appearing on the latest episode of Marc Maron's 'WTF' podcast, Clooney turned his attention to the Baldwin situation, which has rocked Hollywood...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Colin Jost Recently Made 'SNL' History

As of this month, Colin Jost has appeared in more installments of Saturday Night Live's "Weekend Update" segment than any other host. The writer tied previous record-holder Seth Meyers on Saturday, Oct. 16 in SNL Season 47, Episode 3, hosted by Rami Malek. He surpassed it on Oct. 23 in the episode hosted by Jason Sudeikis, and now his lead grows every week.
TV & VIDEOS
