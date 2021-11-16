ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Alejandro Villanueva will serve as keynote speaker

By Harrington Gardiner
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FtYcc_0cxjW5Gp00

Ravens offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva will serve as an important guest during court graduation.

The two time pro-bowler will serve as the keynote speaker during the Baltimore City Veterans Treatment Court graduation. Four veterans will be recognized by the District Court in Baltimore City on Tuesday, November 16, at a ceremony presided over by District Court Administrative Judge Halee F. Weinstein who founded the VTC program in 2015. Villanueva, a U.S. Army Ranger and veteran, will serve as the keynote speaker and will be joined by a limited number of judges, court staff, family, friends, prosecutors, and community partners to congratulate the graduates on their achievements.

Approximately 97 veterans have completed the VTC program to date, which has as its mission serving the community and increasing public safety by integrating a coordinated treatment response for veterans with substance use disorders and/or mental health issues.

