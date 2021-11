Auburn’s perfect record at Kyle Field came to an end Saturday, and the Tigers’ SEC West hopes were dealt a blow in a 20-3 loss to Texas A&M. Despite a stalwart performance from Auburn’s defense, which did not allow a touchdown on the road to a top-15 team, the Tigers were unable to overcome a woeful offensive performance against the Aggies and kicked off the final month of the regular season with a whimper. Auburn (6-3, 3-2 SEC) now needs to win out and have Texas A&M (7-2, 3-2) drop another game in order to keep its hopes of a division crown alive.

AUBURN, AL ・ 12 DAYS AGO