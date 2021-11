Jets head coach Robert Saleh reacts during a game against the Bills at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. Credit: Jim McIsaac. The Jets played the top defensive team and they looked overmatched. Extremely overmatched. Mike White’s star dimmed against Buffalo. He struggled to move the offense for much of the game. He threw four interceptions and no touchdown passes. One came on the second series after his arm was hit as he was throwing. The other three were in the third quarter. They were bad throws by White. Overall, the Jets turned it over five times.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO