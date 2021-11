Marvel producer Nate Moore has confirmed Black Panther won't be recast after the untimely death of Chadwick Boseman. "I'm being quite honest, you will not see T'Challa in the MCU 616 Universe," Moore, VP of Production and Development at Marvel Studios, told the Ringer-Verse podcast. "We couldn't do it. I will say when Chad passed, it was a real conversation we had with [director Ryan] Coogler, about 'What do we do?' And it was a fast conversation. It wasn't weeks, it was minutes of 'We have to figure out how to move this franchise on without that character,' because I think we all feel so much of T'Challa in the MCU on the screen – not in comics, right – is tied to Chadwick's performance."

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO