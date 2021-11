For some time watching the Chiefs was an oasis of serenity as they navigated battle with an invincibility like that of a Jedi knight shrugging at innocuous stray Stormtrooper shots. For every rare sight of conflict there was a new equilibrium around the corner; any chinks in their armour were swiftly veiled, any setbacks were bullishly quashed. Their narrative was inevitable behind Mahomes, Reid and co.: 'Score 20? We'll score 30. You call that pre-snap motion? Watch this'.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO