Tutta Bella Creates LTO Cocktail Honoring Alex Trebek

pmq.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery November, Tutta Bella raises funds for the Movember Foundation with a limited-time cocktail honoring a mustache-sporting legend. For 2022, Tutta Bella has created The Trebek in memory of the late “Jeopardy” host, Alex Trebek. The answer is: Tutta Bella Neapolitan Pizzeria has introduced this new specialty cocktail to...

#Pancreatic Cancer#Food Drink#Beverages#The Movember Foundation#Neapolitan
