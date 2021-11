PHILADELPHIA -- You can bet a roundtrip ticket to the Galapagos Islands that the Phillie Phanatic will be looking like his old self again in the near future. The settlement of a copyright lawsuit on Monday between the Phillies and the Phillie Phanatic’s co-creators, Bonnie Erickson and Wayde Harrison, states that the Phillies have the option to use the design of the original Phanatic, which was created in 1978, or the altered one they introduced in Spring Training 2020, after the Phillies countersued Erickson and Harrison to protect their rights to use the iconic mascot, which is considered by many to be the best in North American professional sports.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO