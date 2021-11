The main focus of the short term will be the cold front that is still looking on track to slide down into our area later today. This increases rain chances gradually throughout the day, generally looking to be 30-40% at the peak late morning. We can’t rule out some thunder in the forecast, but the risk is rather limited. After the front passes through we’ll see an increase in northeasterly flow, becoming breezy Thursday evening through Friday evening. Much cooler/drier air moves in following the front with low temperatures trending in the low to mid 40s for most Thursday and Friday night. High pressure then builds in heading into the weekend.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 14 HOURS AGO