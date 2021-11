Home movies are just one example of an intimate momento to hold onto memories of a loved one after they have passed. Evolving from clunky camcorders to videos stored on smartphones, home movies have always allowed people to revisit sweet moments from the past, and somewhat immortalize friends and family who have passed away. But leaving behind a legacy within a movie is something else entirely. To be left with a loved one forever immortalized on the big screen in the role of a fictional character, where they can be shared among strangers and their memory kept alive, is an odd thing to grapple with. It's this idea that lies under the surface of The Final Girls and both its director and pair of screenwriters were the perfect creative team to pull it off.

MOVIES ・ 12 HOURS AGO