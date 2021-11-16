ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Crisis Intervention Team expanded by Detroit police to deal with mental health crisis

fox2detroit.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDPD Chief James White is now including a...

www.fox2detroit.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Trump throws support behind Gosar after censure vote

Former President Trump endorsed Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) on Thursday, just one day after the House voted to censure him and remove him from committees for sharing a video on social media that depicted him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and attacking President Biden . "Congressman Paul Gosar has been a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Health
City
Detroit, MI
City
Wayne, MI
Detroit, MI
Health
CNN

Americans are overdosing on a drug they don't know they're taking

(CNN) — Fueled by the coronavirus pandemic and an increase in fentanyl use, the US drug epidemic exploded while Americans were locked down. From May 2020 through April 2021, more than 100,000 people died from drug overdoses in the US, according to provisional data released Wednesday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Crisis#Police Precinct#Detroit Police#Dpd#Precinct#Crisis Intervention Teams

Comments / 0

Community Policy