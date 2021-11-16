ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Providence College men’s soccer earns at-large bid to NCAA tournament

By Taylor Begley
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lBi7c_0cxjTgky00

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – The Providence College men’s soccer team gathered Monday to find out their matchup in the NCAA tournament.

This comes just a day after the Friars fell 2-1 in overtime to Georgetown in the Big East championship game.

The Big East runners up will face Marist Thursday night after earning an at-large bid. The winner of that game will then go on to play the reigning national champion Marshall on Sunday.

“The fact that we weren’t seeded was a disappointment on the guys and they can speak for themselves, but I think that now knowing the brackets and the matchups, the path to a national championship should excite us, and seeing the defending national champs should be motivation,” said head coach Craig Stewart.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WPRI 12 News

URI football eyeing FCS playoff berth for first time since 1985

KINGSTON (WPRI) – The historic 2021 season for URI football could become even more historic this weekend. For the first time since 2001, Rhode Island football has seven wins. Come Saturday at 2 p.m. the Rams could clinch their first FCS Playoff berth in 36 years. A win at Elon in the regular season finale […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
WPRI 12 News

Brown routs D3 JWU in tune-up for Virgin Islands

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – Brown men’s basketball cruised past Division III Johnson & Wales Tuesday night 98-47. The Bears take their 2-1 record to the U.S. Virgin Islands and the Paradise Jam. Bruno will play four games in four days beginning Friday night at 5:15 p.m. against Creighton University out of the Big East Conference.
WPRI 12 News

URI mourns loss of Ryan Preston, dedicates season to him

KINGSTON (WPRI) – The URI men’s basketball program lost a member of its community on Tuesday. Former Ram Ryan Preston was killed during a car accident in Bahrain where he was playing professional basketball. “We’re going to dedicate today to him, tomorrow’s game to him – the rest of the season to him,” head coach […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence, RI
College Sports
Providence, RI
Sports
City
Providence, RI
WPRI 12 News

NEN Keys to the Game: Patriots at Falcons

(WPRI)– New England Nation host Morey Hershgordon and analyst Andy Gresh discuss the the three keys to the game for the Patriots to pull out a win and start the year 1-0. To watch more segments from the show, click here.
NFL
WPRI 12 News

Andy Gresh joins Morey Hershgordon to preview Patriots, Falcons

EAST PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – New England Nation’s Morey Hershgordon and Andy Gresh discuss the big topics leading up to Thursday night’s showdown between the Patriots and the Falcons. Watch New England Nation at 6:30 p.m. on FOX Providence. The pregame show will lead you into network coverage at 7 p.m. That will take you to […]
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
623K+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy