Providence College men’s soccer earns at-large bid to NCAA tournament

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – The Providence College men’s soccer team gathered Monday to find out their matchup in the NCAA tournament.

This comes just a day after the Friars fell 2-1 in overtime to Georgetown in the Big East championship game.

The Big East runners up will face Marist Thursday night after earning an at-large bid. The winner of that game will then go on to play the reigning national champion Marshall on Sunday.

“The fact that we weren’t seeded was a disappointment on the guys and they can speak for themselves, but I think that now knowing the brackets and the matchups, the path to a national championship should excite us, and seeing the defending national champs should be motivation,” said head coach Craig Stewart.

