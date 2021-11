The ISS team continues to monitor the effects of a Russian satellite breakup that created sufficient debris and posed a conjunction threat to the ISS. As part of the nominal procedure for ISS conjunctions, yesterday the crew closed all hatches and both Dragon and Soyuz crews sheltered in their respective vehicles. Out of caution for crew safety, all radial hatches have remained closed until ground teams have determined there is no longer a conjunction threat to the ISS. In addition, the debris cloud from the satellite event has impacted several of this week's activities with the closure of the hatches.

