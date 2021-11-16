ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Health Fusion: Your sleep cycle could impact your wallet

By Vivien Williams
West Central Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt seems your internal clock and sleep cycle influence more than your health. A new study shows they may also impact your wallet. If you're prepping to invest in a startup, pay attention to whether you're a night owl or a lark (a morning person). Researchers...

www.wctrib.com

Comments / 0

Related
bicycling.com

How Your Sleep Impacts Your Calorie Needs Throughout the Day

You may not think of your time spent sleeping as exercise, but the truth is your body is always working no matter what you are doing—and that includes being sprawled out across your bed sleeping. To be clear, the calories you burn while sleeping are minimal— approximately 40 to 55 calories per hour—and there are several factors that come into play with that number, including how much you weigh.
HEALTH
WPBF News 25

How Daylight Saving Time ending could potentially impact your health

Daylight Saving Time ended on Sunday, and the shortened days can impact physical and mental wellbeing, according to an Arkansas doctor. During this season, many commuters wake up for work when it is dark — and then drive home in the dark after their workday. Dr. Lee Johnson with Baptist...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sleep Cycle#Startup#Google Podcasts#Indiana State University#Health Fusion#Twitter Instagram
tillamookheadlightherald.com

Wellness: Sleep your way to better health

We live in challenging times and resiliency is more important than ever before. To be resilient is to be flexible and adapt to our ever-changing environment. So how do we cultivate ourselves to be more flexible? Maybe it’s best to sleep on it. Insomnia and disturbed sleep affect more than...
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
Tidewater News

How Your Gut Health Impacts Your Disease Risk

Disclaimer: The complete contents of this web site are primarily based upon the opinions of Dr. Mercola, except in any other case famous. Individual articles are primarily based upon the opinions of the respective creator, who retains copyright as marked. The info on this web site shouldn’t be supposed to switch a one-on-one relationship with a certified well being care skilled and isn’t supposed as medical recommendation. It is meant as a sharing of data and knowledge from the analysis and expertise of Dr. Mercola and his neighborhood. Dr. Mercola encourages you to make your personal well being care selections primarily based upon your analysis and in partnership with a certified well being care skilled. If you might be pregnant, nursing, taking treatment, or have a medical situation, seek the advice of your well being care skilled earlier than utilizing merchandise primarily based on this content material.
HEALTH
L.A. Weekly

This Drinking Habit Could Be Good For Your Health

A new study found a link between consuming this much alcohol and favorable heart health. When discussing drinking habits, the majority of us look for ways of decreasing it or at least keeping it under a certain margin. Thanks to years of studying its effect on humans, it’s common knowledge that the consumption of too much alcohol is bad for your health.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Google
Telegraph

Why going to sleep during the ‘golden hour’ could save your life

It’s doesn’t surprise me that a new study published this week has pinpointed a “golden hour” between 10pm and 11pm as the sweet spot for going to sleep. The study, based on data from more than 88,000 participants of the UK Biobank and published in the European Heart Journal – Digital Health, found that those who dozed off between 10pm and 10.59pm had a lower risk of cardiovascular disease and stroke than those who dozed off earlier or later, but why should that be so?
HEALTH
Best Life

Never Forget to Do This Before Going to Bed in a Hotel Room, Expert Warns

When you check into a hotel for leisure, you expect (at the very least) a good night's sleep. After all, you might be on vacation and away from the challenges of work life, or even from the noise associated with your home environment. And if you're visiting a hotel for work, you truly need a good night's sleep: Maybe you're making a major presentation in the morning or you're going to be expected to come up with big ideas during an important day of meetings. Regardless, you want that night of sleep in a hotel bed to offer quality shuteye all night long. In order to make it count, here's what experts say you should always make sure to do before you hit the hay in a hotel room.
LIFESTYLE
Micky joss

Another infectious parasite is spreading in America.

A deadly parasite called Strongyloides is spreading in the major country of America. There have been confirmed reports of a pregnant woman and her two-year-old child being infected with a deadly parasite called Strongyloides.
The Independent

Hospice nurse reveals what people say before dying

A hospice nurse from California has revealed what most people say before they die.Julie, who goes only by her first name on social media, has been working as a hospice nurse in Los Angeles for the past five years and has been educating people about death on TikTok.Hospice care is a type of health care that focuses on relieving a terminally ill patient’s pain and symptoms and attending to their emotional and spiritual needs at the end of life.“I love educating patients and families about what to expect with hospices and what to expect with the specific disease they are...
ENTERTAINMENT
MedicalXpress

Lung autopsies of COVID-19 patients reveal treatment clues

Lung autopsy and plasma samples from people who died of COVID-19 have provided a clearer picture of how the SARS-CoV-2 virus spreads and damages lung tissue. Scientists at the National Institutes of Health and their collaborators say the information, published in Science Translational Medicine, could help predict severe and prolonged COVID-19 cases, particularly among high-risk people, and inform effective treatments.
SCIENCE
Best Life

If You Have This Spice at Home, Get Rid of It Now, FDA Says

There are few ingredients that can turn a mediocre meal into a great one like the right combination of spices. Whether you like your meal to pack a punch in terms of heat or love adding some seasonal flavors into your favorite baked goods, having an array of spices at your fingertips is the best way to make every meal a masterpiece.
BROOKLYN, NY
EatThis

Virus Expert Issues Warning of "Real Concern"

With COVID-19 cases rising and officials alarmed by the recent surge in places like Minnesota, virus expert Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, warned this pandemic won't be over anytime soon, on MPR News. So how can you stay safe? Read on for 7 essential pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Researchers study the link between vitamin D and inflammation

Scientists recently gained insights into how vitamin D functions to reduce inflammation caused by immune cells that might be relevant to the responses during severe COVID-19. In a study jointly published by Purdue University and the National Institutes of Health, scientists do just that. Majid Kazemian, assistant professor in the...
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

The Most Common Pain Relief Drug in The World Induces Risky Behavior, Study Finds

One of the most consumed drugs in the US – and the most commonly taken analgesic worldwide – could be doing a lot more than simply taking the edge off your headache, according to scientists. Acetaminophen, also known as paracetamol and sold widely under the brand names Tylenol and Panadol, also increases risk-taking, according to a study published in 2020 that measured changes in people's behavior when under the influence of the common over-the-counter medication. "Acetaminophen seems to make people feel less negative emotion when they consider risky activities – they just don't feel as scared," neuroscientist Baldwin Way from The Ohio...
HEALTH
healthing.ca

Another generic anti-depressant proves helpful against COVID

Fluoxetine, the generic version of Prozac, has joined fluvoxamine in helping fight severe COVID, according to a new study. There’s now more evidence that people taking a generic anti-depressant are less likely to die from COVID, for reasons experts still don’t totally understand. A study from the University of California,...
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy