E. coli outbreak in our region linked to baby spinach

OHIO (WOWK) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says in a press release that an E. coli outbreak in our region has been linked to baby spinach.

According to the CDC, ten people so far have been infected with E. coli. Those ten people were located in seven states: Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio and South Dakota.

Public health officials found E. coli in a package of leftover Josie’s Organics baby spinach. Five people in this outbreak reported eating spinach in the week before they got sick and one reported Josie’s Organics brand.

The CDC says in their press release to not eat, sell, or serve Josie’s Organics prepackaged baby spinach with a “best by” date of 10/23/21.

So far, two people have been hospitalized. No deaths have occurred.

Investigators are working to determine if additional products are contaminated. This product was distributed nationwide.

The CDC says symptoms of the infection vary for each person, but often include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea (often bloody), and vomiting. Some people may have a fever, which usually is not very high (less than 101˚F).

