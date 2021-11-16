ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

E. coli outbreak in our region linked to baby spinach

By Joe Fitzwater
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hzgjo_0cxjSaD900

OHIO (WOWK) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says in a press release that an E. coli outbreak in our region has been linked to baby spinach.

According to the CDC, ten people so far have been infected with E. coli. Those ten people were located in seven states: Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio and South Dakota.

Public health officials found E. coli in a package of leftover Josie’s Organics baby spinach. Five people in this outbreak reported eating spinach in the week before they got sick and one reported Josie’s Organics brand.

A look at the latest salmonella outbreaks, symptoms

The CDC says in their press release to not eat, sell, or serve Josie’s Organics prepackaged baby spinach with a “best by” date of 10/23/21.

So far, two people have been hospitalized. No deaths have occurred.

Investigators are working to determine if additional products are contaminated. This product was distributed nationwide.

The CDC says symptoms of the infection vary for each person, but often include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea (often bloody), and vomiting. Some people may have a fever, which usually is not very high (less than 101˚F).

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
goodhousekeeping.com

Bagged Salad Products Are Being Recalled In 10 States

Several batches of Dole salads are being recalled due to contamination concerns. The announcement includes four different brand names of salads including Dole Garden Salad, Marketside Classic Iceberg Salad, Kroger Brand Classic Garden, and Salad Classics Garden Salad. Each recalled bag has a best-by date of October 25 and contains...
FOOD SAFETY
Best Life

If You Have This Vegetable In Your Fridge, Throw It Out Now, CDC Says

Making sure to incorporate plenty of vegetables into your diet is one of the first lessons we're taught about nutrition when we're kids. That early knowledge still holds true as we get older: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), adults should be consuming two to three cups of veggies every day. But even if getting your greens normally does a body good, the CDC warns there's one vegetable product that could pose a severe health risk. Read on to see which item you should be tossing if you have it in your fridge.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Iowa State
State
Michigan State
State
Minnesota State
State
Indiana State
State
South Dakota State
State
Missouri State
WOWO News

Recalled Walmart product tests positive for deadly bacteria

NATIONWIDE (Fox News): An aromatherapy spray sold at Walmart may contain a “rare and dangerous” bacteria that’s been linked to multiple illnesses, including two deaths. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, Walmart has issued a recall for the Better Homes & Gardens Lavender & Chamomile Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones after a sample tested positive a bacteria that can cause melioidosis, a condition that is difficult to diagnose and can be fatal.
FOOD SAFETY
IFLScience

Mystery Deadly Tropical Disease Outbreak In US Linked To Walmart Aromatherapy Spray

A mysterious outbreak of a tropical disease typically found in Southeast Asia recently broke out in the US and left health officials stumped. After some snooping around, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has now revealed that the outbreak may be linked to a rare bacteria found in an aromatherapy room spray sold in Walmart, which has now been recalled.
PUBLIC HEALTH
SlashGear

Big onion recall hits US and Canada as salmonella outbreak probe continues

The CDC, FDA, and other public health officials have been investigating a multi-state salmonella outbreak that has resulted in more than 600 known illnesses and 129 hospitalizations. Though the probe continues, an update has been shared with the public: the illnesses may be linked back to onions imported over the summer from Mexico, resulting in a voluntary recall.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Never Use This Popular Ingredient When Cooking, CDC Warns

Thanks to competitive baking shows, magazines, and social media, show-stopping desserts are now more popular than ever. But experts say there's one ingredient, commonly used to beautify your baking, that may be putting you at risk of serious illness. In fact, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warns that it's been linked with several known cases of heavy metal poisoning.
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Salmonella#Baby Spinach#The Apple App Store#The Google Play Store
EatThis

This Popular Food Has Made People Sick in 7 States, CDC Says

When you're looking in your fridge for something to make for dinner, you likely consider factors like prep time, nutrition, and whether or not your leftovers can really withstand another go in the microwave. However, if you're preparing a salad or other dishes that call for spinach, you may want to ask yourself another question: is this likely to make me seriously ill?
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Thrillist

Onions Linked to Salmonella Outbreak Now Recalled in All 50 States

The Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has updated a recall notice for red, white, and yellow onions that may be contaminated with salmonella. The CDC says at least 652 people have gotten sick from the onions, and at least 129 hospitalizations have resulted from those sicknesses. Though, the last reported sickness was on September 30.
FOOD SAFETY
UPI News

Salmonella cases tied to salami sticks spread to 10 states

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Ten new illnesses in a salmonella outbreak linked to recalled salami sticks bring the total number to 31, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says. Two more states have reported cases, increasing the number of affected states to 10. There have been six hospitalizations,...
FOOD SAFETY
Thrillist

Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Salami Sticks Infects More People

Several people have fallen ill after a Salmonella outbreak linked to salami sticks. Nearly 60 tons of the product have been recalled, and health officials have confirmed that 10 more people have been infected. A total of 31 people have been made sick by the salami sticks, according to a...
FOOD SAFETY
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
928K+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy