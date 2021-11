BEATRICE – The head of Beatrice Police will retire next summer after nearly three decades leading the department. "It's been a journey, for sure, When I came, I was the youngest police chief in a first-class city at 36 years old...now that I going to leave it, I'll be the oldest police chief in a first-class city...it will be thirty years in August, so that's a long time. I've seen a lot of changes in law enforcement, seen a lot of changes in this job, a lot of changes in the department. Hopefully, I left it a better place than I found it."

