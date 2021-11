Houston – NASA has selected Intuitive Machines to deliver four science and technology demonstration payloads to Reiner Gamma on the Moon at the firm fixed price of $77,500,000. The near 100kg surface payload delivery mission is the Houston-based company’s third Moon contract award under NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) initiative. The CLPS payloads will be incorporated into the already announced IM-3 commercial mission and fly on board a Nova-C lander. IM-3 is the third mission in Intuitive Machines’ Lunar Payload and Data Services (LPDS) program, building upon systems which will be demonstrated in their inaugural IM-1 mission to deliver six CLPS payloads and four commercial payloads to Oceanus Procellarum in the first quarter of 2022.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO