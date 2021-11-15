Threats against election workers and other public officials threaten our democracy

The US Justice Department has announced indictments of two Iranians who allegedly took part in an online "disinformation and threat" campaign to influence American voters in the 2020 presidential election. Mohammad Hosein Musa Kazemi, 24, and Sajjad Kashian, 27, conducted a cyber campaign "to intimidate and influence American voters, and otherwise undermine voter confidence and sow discord," the department said Thursday. In parallel, the US Treasury announced sanctions on the two men and three others who ran the cybersecurity company they worked for, Emennet Pasargad. The Treasury said the company was formerly known as Net Peygard Samavat, which was hit with sanctions in 2019, and the Justice Department gave its former name as Eeleyanet Gostar.

