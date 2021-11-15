ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Threats against election workers and other public officials threaten our democracy

By rburgess
Trumann Democrat
 4 days ago

Bizarre threats toward public officials, and even violent acts,...

www.wabashplaindealer.com

KTLA

2 Iranians charged in election interference campaign aimed at threatening U.S. voters in 2020

Two suspected Iranian computer hackers have been charged in a broad campaign of election interference aimed at intimidating American voters during last year’s presidential race and undermining confidence that the results of the contest could be trusted. The activities, prosecutors say, exploited not only computer vulnerabilities but also existing social divisions to sow discord and […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Real News Network

GOP attack on 2022 elections is an ‘existential threat’ to democracy, warn progressives

This story originally appeared in Common Dreams on Nov. 8, 2021. It is shared here with permission under a Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0) license. Citing “unprecedented and coordinated” Republican efforts to undermine public trust in the US electoral system, nearly 60 advocacy groups warned Monday of the need defend democracy ahead of the 2022 midterm elections—including by passing the Freedom to Vote Act.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
psychologytoday.com

Psychological Immaturity Threatens Our Democracy

Democracy requires psychological maturity. America's culture is young, and can often seem childish, a bit too loud, self-centered, distractible, and cheerful. America losing its psychological maturity also loses the necessary psychological tools for keeping democracy functional. Scanning our politi-cultural landscape, one may notice several troubling phenomena in the media: Stories...
MENTAL HEALTH
Post-Bulletin

Other View: Republicans are all about workers’ rights in vaccine fight against Biden. How ironic

Republicans in Congress and state legislatures have spent the past decade gutting workers’ unions, refusing to pass laws to protect LGBTQ employees from workplace discrimination and denying working-class Americans higher minimum wages. So we were surprised when a group of eight Florida Republicans called a news conference outside the U.S....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

Justice Department charges 2 Iranians who pretended to be Proud Boys, sent Republican officials a fake ballot fraud video, and threatened tens of thousands of Democratic voters

DOJ announced the indictments of two Iranian nationals on Thursday for foreign election interference. The duo posed as Proud Boys, sending a fake video to Republican officials that showed ballot tampering. They also sent emails threatening violence to tens of thousands of Democratic voters. The Department of Justice announced on...
FOREIGN POLICY
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Channel 3000

GOP congressman says threats are ‘not what our democracy is about’

Physical threats to lawmakers, their staff and family are “not what our democracy is about” Michigan Rep. Fred Upton, a Republican who received a violent voicemail after voting for the bipartisan infrastructure bill, said Sunday. “It’s a tough time, and it’s so unsettling,” Upton told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Trump is losing in court. But his threat to democracy is growing.

When a group of rioters smashes doors and windows, assaults and overruns police, and goes rampaging through the Capitol, it’s obviously an attack on democracy. But there are other, equally dangerous attacks to which the American system is being subjected right now. They could well be successful, if we allow our memories to fade and convince ourselves that the terrible things we see are just a new reality we have to live with.
POTUS
Hoya

Spread of Misinformation Threatens Democracy, Experts Say

The increased spread of misinformation on social media is a threat to democracy, experts said at a Nov. 15 event. At the online event, titled “Truth and the Rise of Popular Lies,” political experts outlined how political imagery has allowed misinformation to thrive, as well as steps policymakers should take to regulate social media platforms to protect against the influence of disinformation. This event was co-sponsored by Georgetown University’s Free Speech Project and the Future of the Humanities Project, a research initiative that examines the impact of the humanities on public life, as a part of the Free Speech at the Crossroads: International Dialogues series.
WASHINGTON, DC
Nevada Current

Poll suggests 2020 election denial could suppress GOP turnout in 2022

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Despite zero evidence of any widespread fraud in the 2020 election, most Republicans believe next year’s midterms will not be counted fairly, according to a poll released Tuesday by the nonpartisan Center for Election Innovation and Research. The new poll of Republican voters, conducted for CEIR by Echelon Insights, detail what Republicans believe about the […] The post Poll suggests 2020 election denial could suppress GOP turnout in 2022 appeared first on Nevada Current.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
blogforarizona.net

National Security Officials: GQP Election Subversion Is A National Security Threat

The Department of Homeland Security issued a new National Terrorism Advisory System (NTAS) Bulletin. Key highlight:. Through the remainder of 2021 and into 2022, domestic violent extremists (DVEs), including racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists and anti-government/anti-authority violent extremists, will continue to pose a significant threat to our homeland. The...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

US indicts two Iranians for election meddling

The US Justice Department has announced indictments of two Iranians who allegedly took part in an online "disinformation and threat" campaign to influence American voters in the 2020 presidential election. Mohammad Hosein Musa Kazemi, 24, and Sajjad Kashian, 27, conducted a cyber campaign "to intimidate and influence American voters, and otherwise undermine voter confidence and sow discord," the department said Thursday. In parallel, the US Treasury announced sanctions on the two men and three others who ran the cybersecurity company they worked for, Emennet Pasargad. The Treasury said the company was formerly known as Net Peygard Samavat, which was hit with sanctions in 2019, and the Justice Department gave its former name as Eeleyanet Gostar.
DOWNEY, CA
Sheridan Press

Threats to elected officials draw prison time

LARAMIE (WNE) — A 52-year-old Laramie man has been sentenced to 18 months in prison and fined $10,000 after pleading guilty to four counts of transmitting threats in interstate commerce. A federal grand jury charged Christopher Kent Podlesnik with leaving voicemail messages threatening various elected officials on Jan. 28, including...
LARAMIE, WY

