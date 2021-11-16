A Superhero Surprise Squad

[Editor’s Note: This article contains spoilers for Eternals.]. Eternals is a movie about characters trying to kill God. There’s other stuff going on as well about love, family, devotion, and human civilization, but the core conflict is about God’s creations going against the will of their creator, and the final fight is between those who have chosen to exercise their free will and those who believe that the creator’s will must be served no matter the cost. This notion about the limits of faith applies not only to the plot of Eternals, but also to Marvel fans and the studio itself. Eternals tests everyone, and sadly, everyone comes up short.

