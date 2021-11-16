A Superhero Surprise Squad

Aurelia native Dr. Kyle Glienke is a busy man. One minute he’s examining patients, the next he’s called to an interview with newspapers encouraging the public to get the Covid vaccine. He was named an Iowa Hospital Association Hospital Hero in October, along with Dr. Garrett Feddersen for their leadership...
(KNSI) – The Mom & Son Superhero Party is this weekend in Sartell. Leighton Broadcasting Events Coordinator Tara Traut says it’s an event that lets everyone dress up. “Usually, the kids come in their favorite superhero t-shirt End or costumes, and the moms dress a lot. We also have superheroes that will be on-site so kids can meet their favorite superheroes and every kid receives a superhero cape.”
Local photographer provides an experience of a lifetime for children battling severe illnesses. Creator of the Real Superheroes Project, Josh Rossi, joins us today discussing how he finds the real superheroes of the world. The Real Superheroes Project features children as their favorite superheroes who are suffering from a severe...
A person needs to be careful when hoping for something. Last column, I said I was looking forward to a freeze so I could begin fall clean-up in earnest. It was 21 degrees in Vineyard Haven on both weekend nights. Oddly, on some of the job sites, things still looked great. For Pete’s sake: impatiens are blooming.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- FOX5 is sad to report one of our Surprise Squad recipients, Angelica Lynch-Fontenot, died in her sleep on Nov. 11. She was 41 years old. FOX5 had the pleasure of surprising Angelica and her family in January of this year. She had written us because she suffered from heart issues, lost her husband in 2018 and was a victim of a home robbery. With her kids feeling down, all she wanted something, anything to make them smile during a tough time.
Victoria Elementary School (VES) is utilizing the theme “Kindness Counts” this school year. To recognize students who go above and beyond to show kindness to others, VES created a “Kindness Squad.” For October, teachers nominated a student from each homeroom. The Squad met recently to come up with a theme for the entire school to work on called “manners.” The Squad will also choose a reward for the whole school should students be successful at improving their manners.
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect communities across the globe, KFOR is honoring our ‘Superheroes in Scrubs.’. KFOR and Accident Care and Treatment Center are honoring Kim Coffey. Kim works at Southwest Respiratory in Oklahoma City. Kim has worked in respiratory care for numerous years...
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Despite being the subject of a successful musical, menopause is not something many women are singing about from the top of their lungs. "When I started this show and I had family members or friends coming up to me going, 'I just thought it was me that I was going crazy'," actress Megan Cavanagh, one of the stars of Menopause the Musical, said.
[Editor’s Note: This article contains spoilers for Eternals.]. Eternals is a movie about characters trying to kill God. There’s other stuff going on as well about love, family, devotion, and human civilization, but the core conflict is about God’s creations going against the will of their creator, and the final fight is between those who have chosen to exercise their free will and those who believe that the creator’s will must be served no matter the cost. This notion about the limits of faith applies not only to the plot of Eternals, but also to Marvel fans and the studio itself. Eternals tests everyone, and sadly, everyone comes up short.
2021 saw comic book characters and superheroes dealing with sexuality, gender, race, diversity and inclusion. Breaking barriers:Leaping great boundaries: Superman's son comes out as bisexual, draws praise and criticism. When DC Comics announced Superman's son was bisexual, the news was met with praise and criticism. To dive deeper into the...
If you like movie music, you'll want to head out to the Fine Arts Auditorium at Barton Community College on Thursday evening, November 18. The College's instrumental music students are performing Night at the Movies 2: Back with a Vengeance. It's the follow-up to a concert performed in 2019. Dr....
Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
Janet Jackson is one of the world's best-selling and most well-known pop superstars, having been a fixture in the mainstream music scene since the '80s. The star is also a doting mother to a four-year-old son named Eissa Al Mana, who she shares with her ex-husband, Wissam Al Mana. The...
Basketball Wives alum Shaunie O’Neal and Pastor Keion Henderson have announced they are engaged. Henderson popped the question last week with the couple announcing the news exclusively with PEOPLE yesterday (16 November). As news of their engagement is shared online, some are curious to know reality star Shaunie O’Neal’s fiancé...
If you feel like the holidays arrived faster than usual this year, you’re not alone. With early Black Friday deals and worries about supply chains, shopping early seems to be the norm. We’ve rounded up some of the most popular toys for this holiday season, but don’t wait too long to buy: From magical cauldrons to mesmerizing puzzle boxes, this year’s hottest toys are selling fast.
Due to pandemic-related manufacturing issues, chip shortages and shipping delays, holiday toy shopping may not be easy in 2021. And Santa's workshop can't handle all the seasonal cheer alone. We recommend checking off your holiday list as soon as possible so you can snag the season's hot gifts for your family.
The couple shared two beautiful kids and based on photos of them together, a lot of love. On Nov. 17, rapper Young Dolph, known for his feature work, like the OT Genasis hit “Cut It,” as well as his own Billboard dominating albums, was shot and killed in his native Memphis while stopping by a bakery he frequented. The news was a shock to music fans, who flocked to stream his music. Many also flocked to the page of his longtime partner, Mia Jaye, to post words of encouragement and send their condolences. The fact that Jaye, who spoke out against senseless violence within the community that kills Black men, lost her love to gun violence left many wanting to offer her support.
My husband is a businessman and I am an ordinary office worker. My husband’s time is more flexible. The point is that my husband makes more money than I. When I first got married, I was a little unhappy with the frequent socializing with my husband.
Comments / 0