Arkansas secretary of health discusses rise in COVID-19 cases among students

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — COVID-19 cases in kids are starting to trend upward again.

After a sharp decline over the past couple of months, case rates are going back up in November.

Vaccination rates in younger kids are still low. Fewer than 5% of 5-to-11 year olds are vaccinated. About 15% of 12-to-15 year olds are vaccinated.

“We’re seeing transmission among students within the school and that is a product of not having children immunized and relaxing the mask mandate and mask requirements,” said Arkansas Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero.

Romero said even though there might not be a requirement in certain districts, masks are still a great way to protect kids from COVID-19.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.