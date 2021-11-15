ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animal Shelter Temporarily Closed

Cover picture for the articleThe Bedford Animal Shelter lobby is temporarily closed to the public and is not accepting any owner surrenders for a minimum of 10 days. Earlier today, a dog tested positive for parvovirus at the shelter. Parvo is extremely contagious and can be deadly to...

