Animal Shelter Temporarily Closed

Lackawanna Co. (Wolf) — The Griffin Pond Animal Shelter has reached max capacity and cannot take in anymore animals at this time. “If they are faced with an emergency we do encourage them to call us. We certainly wouldn’t turn someone away in the case of an emergency. So the best thing they can do is call ahead and then we will do whatever we can to help them or to find another shelter where they can get the care that they need," Jackie Galvin explained.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO