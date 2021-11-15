Animal Shelter Temporarily Closed

Dog of the Week: Fargo (48001446) Fargo has been at the shelter since June 15, 2021. He has the sweetest face and the softest fur! For being 6 years old, he still has lots of energy and is very playful. If you have another pup at home, staff recommend the two have an interaction at the shelter to see if they would be best pals. This sweet boy is 42 pounds of love and cuddles! He loves getting head scratches, playing with toys, lounging on the couch, and giving his human a lot of unconditional love. This smart boy is house-trained and crate-trained and is very fond of treats. Also, Fargo is very proud of himself for officially being heartworm-free! Come adopt this sweet boy today!
Comments / 0