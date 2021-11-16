ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

OSU study details benefits of water births

By MID-VALLEY MEDIA
Democrat-Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOregon State University researchers conducted the largest study of water births to date and found that there is no increased risk of death or major trauma by giving birth in this way. In fact, water births...

democratherald.com

Medscape News

Enriched Infant Formula Offers No Academic Benefit Later: Study

Infants who are given nutrient- or supplement-enriched formula milk do not later have higher academic scores as adolescents than those fed with standard formula, a study published online in the BMJ suggests. One goal of modifying infant formula has been to make long-term cognitive outcomes similar to those for breast-fed...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
centraloregondaily.com

Major OSU water birth study finds no increased risk of death, major trauma

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State University researchers have conducted the largest study of water births to date and found they were associated with better overall outcomes than non-water births. Water births had a lower risk of several maternal and neonatal outcomes, including postpartum hemorrhage and hospitalization soon after delivery, and...
OREGON STATE
nutraingredients-usa.com

Study details how gut microbiome communicates with immune system

Bath University researchers have put forward an intriguing theory as to how the gut microbiome communicates with the immune system in work that further defines their roles in the onset of Ulcerative colitis (UC) and Crohn’s disease. The team believes the production of short-chain fatty acids and secondary bile acids...
SCIENCE
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
Knowridge Science Report

This old drug can save your life from COVID-19

In a new study from McMaster University, researchers found an inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30%. The treated 739 Brazilian COVID-19 patients with fluvoxamine, with another 733 receiving a placebo, between Jan. 15 to Aug. 6...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Lung autopsies of COVID-19 patients reveal treatment clues

Lung autopsy and plasma samples from people who died of COVID-19 have provided a clearer picture of how the SARS-CoV-2 virus spreads and damages lung tissue. Scientists at the National Institutes of Health and their collaborators say the information, published in Science Translational Medicine, could help predict severe and prolonged COVID-19 cases, particularly among high-risk people, and inform effective treatments.
SCIENCE
Centre Daily

Recall: The pain medication in the bottle doesn’t match the label on the bottle

A dangerous packaging mistake caused Bryant Ranch Prepack to recall 500 mg tablets of Methocarbamol, the generic form of muscle relaxer/pain medication Robaxin. Bryant is recalling one lot of 30-count, 60-count and 90-count bottles. While the bottles are labeled as having 500 mg tablets, the tablets are 750 mg strength.
HEALTH
International Business Times

325 Fully Vaccinated Oregon Residents Died Of COVID-19; 48% Took Pfizer Vaccine

More than 300 individuals in Oregon who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 have died of the virus since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the state’s health department. Health officials say that COVID-19 deaths among fully vaccinated residents in Oregon are still rising even as infection rates continue...
OREGON STATE
EatThis

The Worst Supplements to Take After 50, Say Experts

Whether you're looking to reduce the symptoms of certain chronic health issues or increase your longevity, supplements are part of many people's daily routines. While there are countless supplements out there that can have major benefits for your health and wellbeing, practically any medication or supplement comes with some risks.
HEALTH
ABC 33/40 News

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s cumulative count for breakthrough deaths jumped by 51% from 7,178 to 10,857. Some conservatives and vaccine skeptics have pointed to the seemingly drastic increase to bolster arguments against mandatory immunization policies. “40% of all covid deaths last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
mentaldaily.com

Researchers claim patients infected with COVID-19 more likely to survive if consumed SSRIs

A study published online in JAMA claimed that people infected with COVID-19 who were already taking SSRI antidepressants were at a lower likelihood of dying from the virus. The study began by analyzing the electronic health records of nearly 500,000 patients within the United States. At least 80,000 adult patients infected with COVID-19 took part in the study.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Fortune

Georgetown medical professor and immunologist predicts there will be a fully vaccine-resistant COVID variant by the spring

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Dr. Mark Dybul has some good news and bad news regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. The good news is that advances in therapeutics, vaccines, and the biotech sector will likely help the world avoid a repeat of the catastrophes that 2020 and 2021 brought. The bad news is that we’re likely to see a vaccine-resistant strain of the coronavirus sometime in spring 2022.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

What Taking Painkillers Every Day Does to Your Body

It's well-known that prescription painkillers like opioids can lead to addiction and devastating health consequences. But it might be easy to overlook that over-the-counter painkillers aren't meant to be taken every day for longer than a few weeks, unless directed by your doctor. That's because medications like aspirin, ibuprofen and acetaminophen—as familiar as they are from TV commercials and mom's medicine cabinet—are still strong medicines that can affect the body in unintended ways beyond relieving pain or inflammation. Here's what taking common painkillers every day can do to your body. If you have questions or concerns, call your doctor. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH

