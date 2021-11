DENVER (CBS4) – A month after an Uber driver was stabbed while picking up riders, he says police are still waiting for the rideshare company to reveal who requested the ride. The damage to Disney Gonzalez’s car is the least of his problems now. (credit: CBS) It was Oct. 18 when he was picking up a late Uber ride request at Broadway and Evans Avenue. Five or six teens appeared, and he told them that was too many. “They hit my car. I opened the door… ‘Hey what are you doing?'” Gonzalez recalled to CBS4. The teens then struck him and stabbed him four times. The...

