Whiskeytown offers free ranger-led hikes in November

By Red Bluff Daily News
Red Bluff Daily News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhiskeytown National Recreation Area is offering a series of ranger-led interpretive hikes this month. These hikes are open to the public and dogs on leash are allowed and encouraged. The ranger-led hikes enable visitors to explore the park’s diverse trail system with a park ranger and learn about Whiskeytown’s natural and...

