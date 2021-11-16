Whiskeytown offers free ranger-led hikes in November

Registration is required for this activity. Meet us at 10:30am in Cold Spring to enjoy a beautiful day hiking the Hudson Highlands! We will hike Bull Hill along trails featuring stunning views of the Hudson and surrounding mountains. We will start and end at our meeting spot near Cold Spring Depot Restaurant at the end of Main Street. We will hike at a brisk pace over a distance of 5-6 miles, including the walk from our meeting spot to the trailhead. The hike will include some steep hills on hiking trails in the woods and on rocky terrain and is therefore not suitable for beginners. Cumulative elevation gain will be ~1100-1200 feet. Optional stop for food/drinks in the lovely town of Cold Spring afterwards. Hikers should wear hiking boots, have at least 2-3 quarts of water/sports drinks along with lunch, and be in good condition to complete a vigorous hike. Rain or questionable weather forecasts may cancel or modify hike - please check website for latest updates. https://www.outdoors.org/policies-covid/ Per AMC policy, our hikes are intended for adults 18 years and older, and dogs are not permitted, unless indicated otherwise TRANSPORTATION Grand Central Terminal: 8:45 a.m. METRO-NORTH RR http://www.mta.info/schedules) Take Poughkeepsie train from Grand Central Terminal. Arrives 10:10am in Cold Spring, NY. Meet at the foot of Main St. (near Cold Spring Depot Restaurant) - https://goo.gl/maps/nSfFBriMgBsvC56i6 . There is frequent train service back to Manhattan on the Metro North Hudson Line. Consider purchasing a one way ticket as there may be rides back to the city from Cold Spring. Drivers: Drivers can park in the free train station lot, behind the train station, which is a 5 minute walk from our meeting spot near Cold Spring Depot Restaurant at the end of Main Street. . https://goo.gl/maps/Shgj3vReDKZTsxqy6 Updated Covid-19 Guidelines: The carrying of masks and alcohol-based hand sanitizer, the readiness to observe social distancing and a Covid-free health status (to the best of one's knowledge) are all requirements of participants that continue from pre-vaccine times. Depending on the preferences of the leader of every AMC event after October 31, 2021, participants may be required to show proof of vaccination or in the alternative a current (within 72 hours) negative PCR test. Alternatively, the leader may simply state that attendance in the event implies an honor bound declaration by the participant of being vaccinated or tested within 72 hours. In the interest of complete disclosure before the event convenes, the leader(s) will specify their own Covid-19 policies either in this section (Overview) or during the registrations procedure. Prospective joiners are encouraged to ask any pertinent questions of the leader(s).

LIFESTYLE ・ 4 DAYS AGO