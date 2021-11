Liberty Media Chairman John Malone said the market's fixation on growth and soaring equity valuations remind him of the dot-com bubble in the late 1990s. "There's no question that the equity markets right now are so interested in growth above all other criteria and this is, like, the bubble in the late '90s ... through 2000," Malone said. "This is a land rush right now. Profitability to be determined later."

