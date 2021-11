The body of Seattle Deputy Fire Chief Jay Schreckengost was found Sunday afternoon near Cliffdell, Kittitas County, after a two-week search. Schreckengost, 56, had gone elk hunting and was last heard from on Nov. 2. His body was found about a half-mile from the spot where his pickup was parked on the day he went hunting, according to the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office, which also said Sunday night there was no preliminary evidence of foul play.

